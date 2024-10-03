How Logistex & The John Lewis Partnership Are Paving The Way For Innovative & Eco-Friendly Warehouse Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A stand-out feature of the Logistex project is the integration of the HAIPick system from Logistex's partners at HAI Robotics

Logistex and John Lewis Partnership Complete State-of-the-Art Automated Distribution Centre at Fenny Lock Site

- John Munnelly, Partner & Distribution Director at John Lewis

KETTERING, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logistex 's successful completion of the project at the Fenny Lock site in Milton Keynes marks a significant milestone for Logistex and the John Lewis Partnership. The 1 million sq ft distribution centre is now fully operational, equipped with cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and meet the growing demand for online orders.

One of the standout features of this project is the integration of 60 autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for tote storage and retrieval, supplied by Logistex's technology partners HAI Robotics , enhancing efficiency and accuracy in handling inventory. With over 100k tote racking locations in place, the facility is optimised for seamless storage and access to goods. The scope of the project also included integration with Locus robots on the pick tower, further improving efficiencies.

The implementation of 9 new Pick to Light Stations has significantly boosted picking rates which are now exceeding 1500 lines per hour, ensuring orders are processed swiftly and accurately. This achievement is a testament to the commitment to innovation and excellence demonstrated by Logistex and the John Lewis Partnership.

Furthermore, the utilisation of Logistex's advanced warehouse management software, LWS Reflex, has revolutionised the control of Material Handling Equipment (MHE), further enhancing operational efficiency. The installation of 5 integrated printer & bagging machines underscores the commitment to enhancing packaging processes and improving order fulfilment.

Tony Gruber, Managing Director at Logistex, says;“I am delighted that following really close collaboration with JLP's Distribution Director, Technical Lead and Technical Delivery Manager, as well as our Robotic partner HAI, we have been able to deliver a superb automation solution for our customer. The overall project exemplifies the capabilities of Logistex as a Systems Integrator, working closely with different automation providers to integrate their disparate materials handling equipment with our Reflex WES to provide a completely integrated automated solution that fits within the required performance / cost envelope – and installed in a live environment. I now look forward to the next phase of the project as we support and optimise the solution in a shared vision of continuous improvement.”

John Munnelly, Partner & Distribution Director at John Lewis, adds;“The Fenny Lock project has been truly transformative, highlighting the successful collaboration between Logistex and the John Lewis Partnership. Together, we have set a new benchmark for modern warehouse operations and customer service excellence, demonstrating innovation and efficiency in our industry.”

The collaboration between Logistex and the John Lewis Partnership has truly transformed the former Tesco facility into a thriving new space. By repurposing some of the existing conveyor systems, they have not only revitalised the building but also demonstrated a commitment to sustainability. It is inspiring to see companies working together to breathe new life into spaces and make a positive impact on the environment. This collaboration sets a great example for others looking to repurpose existing infrastructure in innovative and eco-friendly ways.

