RG Kar Protest: Three Male, Three Female Junior Doctors To Begin Hunger Strike

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 5 (IANS) Three male and three female junior doctors have begun their fast-unto-death hunger strike against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital.

The three female junior doctors who have volunteered to participate in the hunger strike are Tanaya Panja and Snighdha Hazra from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from K.P.C Medical College & Hospital.

The three male junior doctors are Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Calcutta Medical College & Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from S.S.K.M Medical College & Hospital and Pulastya Acharya from N.R.S. Medical College & Hospital.

Earlier in the evening, the junior doctors announced their unique way to continue with their protests against the rape and murder case by continuing with the medical services for the patients and fast-unto-death agitation in a parallel manner.

“This is the first time that we are going on such a hunger strike and we are ready for its consequences. The state government will have to accept our demands,” said Pulastya Acharya, one of the six volunteering junior doctors.

The modus operandi of the parallel protest, explained a junior doctor, will be that the six junior doctors will start the fast-unto-death agitation to begin with from Saturday night, while the others will be dedicated to medical services at the different medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

For the sake of transparency of their hunger strike, CCTV machines will be installed at the hunger-strike venue, so that the common people can come and see how serious they are about continuing with their agitation.

“As committed earlier we are giving our services to the patients. But we will not be consuming food,” said the WBJDF representative.