Jitendra Singh Calls Upon Youth To Realise Their Role In Making Of 'Viksit Bharat'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The youth in the country today are the architects of a developed India in 2047, Union of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the Developed India Ambassador, Youth Connect programme's Jharkhand chapter at Aryabhatta Auditorium, Ranchi University, Jitendra Singh called on them to recognise their role in the making of "Viksit Bharat".

The Minister emphasised the role of youth in the building of a developed India, for which, he said that the Central led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed to providing necessary facilities.

Stating that perception about India has dramatically changed on the global stage since 2014, Jitendra Singh urged the youth to take full advantage and prepare themselves to contribute for a developed India.

"In 2014, India was viewed as among the top five fragile economies of the world, whereas today it is viewed as the top five strong economies of the world," the Union Minister said.

He attributed this to government's policies, such as abolition of 2,000 outdated regulations; changes made in the space policy and opening the sector to private players; effective utilisation of technology to assist people during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Prime Minister has scrapped nearly 2,000 obsolete rules and regulations so that youth do not face much hassles in their endeavour for a better future," Jitendra Singh said.

The Minister stated that before 2014, Indians were hesitant to identify themselves abroad, whereas now they feel proud.

Jitendra Singh, who represents the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency, also urged the youth to take full advantage of this changed environment, to make their roles more impactful.

Jitendra Singh, a senior BJP leader, is the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.