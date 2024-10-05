Punjab, Farmers' Representatives Reach Consensus On Demands

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 5 (IANS) The Punjab and representatives from farmers' unions, in a three-hour meeting on Saturday, reached a consensus on almost all critical issues, prioritising the larger interests of the state.

The government reassured the leaders that many of their demands have already been implemented, and actions to fulfil the remaining legitimate demands are currently underway.

Held in a constructive atmosphere here, the meeting saw the presence of several high-ranking officials.

One of the key issues discussed was the provision of jobs to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the farmers' struggles. The government assured the leaders that out of 856 farmers, about 99 per cent of family members have already been provided government jobs and assistance, with the remaining cases in process.

The necessary steps to complete the remaining cases will be taken soon, an official statement said.

Regarding the purchase of paddy, the government committed to ensuring the purchase of every grain. Discussions with 'arhatias' and rice mill owners are ongoing to resolve any outstanding issues. On the payment of dues to farmers by sugarcane mills, officials confirmed that all payments have been made, except for the Phagwara sugarcane mill, with assurances that these payments will be processed soon. The issue of stray animals affecting farmers is soon going to be addressed by the government, which is forming a committee to comprehensively tackle this problem.

On the drug problem in the state, Punjab Police officials reported that 26,000 persons have been arrested in drug trafficking cases, and no person involved is being spared regardless of their position or social status, as per the guidelines of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The government also addressed concerns regarding smart electricity meters, dispelling fears of privatisation of the Power Department. The government clarified that no such action is being taken, nor is there any such plan in the pipeline. The meeting marks a step towards resolving long-standing issues and ensuring the welfare of the farming community in Punjab.