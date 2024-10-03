Kuwait Min. Stresses Need Of Boosting GCC Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- It is imperative to enhance the Gulf economic cooperation in the future, Kuwait's of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam said on Thursday.

Al-Fassam welcomed Kuwait's hosting of the next GCC and economic cooperation committee meeting in 2025, Kuwait's of Finance said in a statement.

Al-Fassam is leading a delegation to the GCC 122nd financial and economic committee meeting kicked off earlier in Doha.

The meeting reviewed several key economic topics through which GCC member states seek economic integration, it added.

It also included the outcomes of the 83rd meeting of GCC central banks governors, and the Secretariat's memo on tasking a negotiating team with setting a mechanism or proposals to deal with commercial deals signed by some members, it stated. (Pick up previous)

