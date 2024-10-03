Kuwait Finance Minister Discusses Cementing Cooperation With IMF Chief
DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Finance Minister, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and investment and Acting Oil Minister Nora Al-Fassam discussed Thursday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva in Doha boosting Kuwait-IMF cooperation.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Finance said the meeting was held on the sidelines of the 122nd meeting of the financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC countries in Doha.
The statement indicates that Kuwait and the IMF will cooperate to address financial challenges and implement economic reforms. (end)
