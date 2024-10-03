Gold Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions And Fed Rate Cut Expectations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices climbed on Thursday, October 3, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East and anticipation of further interest rate cuts by the Reserve.



The precious metal's value increased as investors sought its safety amid geopolitical uncertainties. December gold futures closed 0.36% higher at $2,679.20 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.



This uptick reflected growing concerns about regional stability and monetary policy shifts. President Joe Biden's comments about potentially supporting Israel in an attack on Iranian oil facilities heightened worries.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also reported an attempted drone attack against Israel, which was intercepted at the Egypt-Israel border.



These events prompted investors to turn to gold as a safe-haven asset. The metal's appeal grew stronger due to recent geopolitical tensions and the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point interest rate cut.







Pepperstone noted that investors seemed cautious about taking more long positions in gold before the U.S. payroll report was released on Friday, October 4.



In addition, the firm observed that Fed Chair Jerome Powell's patient stance on monetary policy easing justified the consolidation of gold prices.



MUFG analysts predicted continued favorable conditions for gold , forecasting prices to reach $2,750 per troy ounce by year-end.



They further projected gold to surpass $3,000 per troy ounce in 2025, indicating a bullish outlook for the precious metal.



The combination of geopolitical unrest and monetary policy expectations created a supportive environment for gold. Investors closely watched these factors as they considered their positions in the precious metals market.

