Senegal’S Golden Shadow: A Decade Of Illicit Gold Exports

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Senegal's glittering hides a darker reality beneath its surface. A recent study by Swiss NGO SWISSAID has uncovered a massive illegal trade.



Over the past decade, vast quantities of gold have slipped through Senegal's borders undetected. This revelation raises concerns about the country's resource management.



From 2013 to 2022, an estimated 36 to 41 tons of gold left Senegal without official records. The value of this smuggled gold ranges from $2.38 to $2.71 billion.



Each year, roughly 3.6 to 4.1 tons of gold vanish from the country's books. Most of this illegal gold comes from small-scale and artisanal mining operations.



These miners often work in difficult conditions with little oversight. Their gold typically travels through Mali before reaching the United Arab Emirates.







The region of Kédougou plays a central role in this clandestine trade. Its proximity to Mali makes it an ideal staging ground for smugglers.



Independent buyers from Mali offer better prices than official Senegalese channels. Official records tell only part of the story. In 2022, Senegal's industrial mines produced 14.9 tons of gold.



Artisanal miners likely added another 4 to 4.5 tons to this total. However, official exports for the same year amounted to just 18.31 tons.

Senegal's Struggle with Illegal Gold Trade

Several factors contribute to this flourishing illegal trade. Senegal's high export tax of 4% makes official buyers less competitive. The lack of regulation in the artisanal mining sector creates opportunities for smuggling.



SWISSAID suggests better regulation of artisanal mining and lower export taxes. Improved documentation of gold production could also help close the gap between official and actual exports.



The illegal gold trade has far-reaching consequences for Senegal. It deprives the government of much-needed revenue. Unregulated mining often leads to environmental damage and health risks for workers.



In addition, Senegal's struggle with illegal gold exports reflects broader challenges in resource management. As the country's gold sector grows, so does the need for effective oversight.



Balancing economic development with environmental and social concerns remains a key challenge. The coming years will test Senegal's ability to turn its golden opportunity into lasting prosperity for all its citizens.

