Integro Banking Is Hosting Special Guest Speaker & Performer, With Over 15 Grammy Nominations, Steven Cade For October's CEO Club Event

-- Integro and Steven Cade are coming together for October's CEO Club Event to discuss hurdles, struggles, and what you can do to overcome in order to take your organization to an unimaginable level.

Special Guest Speaker & Performer, Award-Winning Nashville Country Music Artist, Steven Cade

Steven Cade embarked on his non-profit journey back in 2021 with his Giving Guitars Tour. Steven has now visited over 125 shelters and agencies in 20 different states and 3 countries. He has partnered with Brent Yates author/founder of The Gravity of Up to give over 200 guitars and help to raise thousands of dollars in donations for the organizations he has visited. Cade is touring the U.S. and internationally bringing instruments of inspiration to organizations that help people in need.

"My dreams and goals of giving back to homeless shelters have been truly fulfilling, but it did not come without some tough challenges that all leaders encounter when running a nonprofit organization," said Mr. Cade "I am grateful for Integro Bank's support to celebrate the importance of giving and the impact we all can make together."

Forvis Mazars reported that in the United States, there are around 1.3 million charitable or 501(c)(3) organizations, accounting for around 10% of employment and between 5% and 10% of the economy. Nonprofit organizations encounter unique challenges and require specific support in order to grow and impact lives. This event provides a great opportunity for local business owners and nonprofits to have an evening where they can learn, connect, and enjoy great music.

Event Details:



Date:

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Location:

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,

Phoenix, AZ

85053

This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:



Contact Steven Cade and Giving Guitars Tour us if you would like to support or be a part of his journey:



See Steven Cade on Tour:



About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in

Phoenix, Arizona

(USA). Our

proprietary INTEGRO360SM

consultative approach and CEO Club

are designed

to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because

employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit



to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at

[email protected]

or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

