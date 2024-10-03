Integro Banking Is Hosting Special Guest Speaker & Performer, With Over 15 Grammy Nominations, Steven Cade For October's CEO Club Event
Date
10/3/2024 6:00:46 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PHOENIX, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/
-- Integro bank and Steven Cade are coming together for October's CEO Club Event to discuss hurdles, struggles, and what you can do to overcome in order to take your organization to an unimaginable level.
Continue Reading
Special Guest Speaker & Performer, Award-Winning Nashville Country Music Artist, Steven Cade
Steven Cade embarked on his non-profit journey back in 2021 with his Giving Guitars Tour. Steven has now visited over 125 shelters and agencies in 20 different states and 3 countries. He has partnered with Brent Yates author/founder of The Gravity of Up to give over 200 guitars and help to raise thousands of dollars in donations for the organizations he has visited. Cade is touring the U.S. and internationally bringing instruments of inspiration to organizations that help people in need.
"My dreams and goals of giving back to homeless shelters have been truly fulfilling, but it did not come without some tough challenges that all leaders encounter when running a nonprofit organization," said Mr. Cade "I am grateful for Integro Bank's support to celebrate the importance of giving and the impact we all can make together."
Forvis Mazars reported that in the United States, there are around 1.3 million charitable or 501(c)(3) organizations, accounting for around 10% of employment and between 5% and 10% of the economy. Nonprofit organizations encounter unique challenges and require specific support in order to grow and impact lives. This event provides a great opportunity for local business owners and nonprofits to have an evening where they can learn, connect, and enjoy great music.
Event Details:
Date:
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Location:
Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue,
Phoenix, AZ
85053
This
is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.
RSVP For the Event:
Contact Steven Cade and Giving Guitars Tour us if you would like to support or be a part of his journey:
See Steven Cade on Tour:
About Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in
Phoenix, Arizona
(USA). Our
proprietary INTEGRO360SM
consultative approach and CEO Club
are designed
to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because
employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit
to learn more.
Media Contact:
Brandon Price, at
[email protected]
or (602) 325-9431
SOURCE Integro Bank
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN03102024003732001241ID1108745238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.