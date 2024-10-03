Tavis Smiley Honored With Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award For Humanitarian Work

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Felton Pilate, Tavis Smiley, Dr. Jennifer Pilate: Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content

Tavis Smiley, and Mother Joyce Smiley | Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Tavis Smiley, Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa | Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content

Celebrating a Legacy of Service and Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Friday, Sept. 13th, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Tavis Smiley , renowned author, broadcaster, and social activist, was awarded the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to humanitarian efforts and community empowerment.The award was presented during a ceremony held at the Top of the Hub in DTLA where dignitaries and fellow activists gathered to celebrate Smiley's unwavering commitment to advocating for social justice, education, and economic opportunity for underserved communities. The prestigious award was conferred by Dr. Jennifer Pilate and her husband Dr. Felton Pilate of The Pilate Foundation, in conjunction with AmeriCorps, Points of Light and signed by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.For over three decades, Smiley has dedicated his life to uplifting marginalized voices and fostering dialogue on critical issues facing society. Through his influential national media platforms and initiatives, he has engaged millions in conversations about poverty, racial equity, and the importance of civic engagement. "Receiving this award is not just an honor for me, but a recognition of the collective efforts of countless individuals and organizations working toward a more equitable society," Smiley stated. "Together, we can continue to make strides in creating lasting change and addressing the challenges our communities face."Smiley's notable achievements include founding the Tavis Smiley Foundation, which supports educational programs and leadership development for youth, and hosting numerous public forums that encourage civic participation and awareness.The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and the nation through volunteer service. Smiley's tireless advocacy exemplifies the spirit of this honor.Smiley also celebrated his 60th birthday and the release of his new book, “The Covenant With Black America: 20 Years Later” .About Tavis Smiley:Tavis Smiley is a host and managing editor of the nationally syndicated radio program and podcast "Tavis Smiley," which is produced and distributed by SmileyAudioMedia, Inc. Tavis has authored or edited more than 20 books and has received numerous awards for his work championing the causes of equality and justice. In 2024, Smiley received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2023, he received the highest honor in the talk radio industry, the coveted "Freedom of Speech" award, and presently appears on the "Heavy Hundred" list of the "100 Most Important Talk Radio Show Hosts" in America. Since June 2021, Smiley has served as Chief Visionary Officer for his radio station, KBLA Talk 1580 , where he continues to lead national conversations on systemic inequality and social justice.

