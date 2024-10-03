Arbonne International Appoints Lori Burgher As Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Arbonne International pbc , a Certified B Corp® and global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty, and wellness, is pleased to announce Lori Burgher as its new Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. Lori is already leading Arbonne's marketing efforts, focusing on high-impact strategies to drive customer engagement and solidify Arbonne's position as a leader in sustainable, ethical wellness and beauty products.

Lori Burgher, Arbonne CMO

With over 25 years of experience, Lori has led successful marketing campaigns and growth initiatives for companies in both domestic and international markets. Her expertise encompasses brand management, digital experience, customer relationship management, and data-driven decision-making. Lori's leadership has consistently accelerated revenue and profitability growth, making her an invaluable asset to Arbonne.

"I am thrilled to join Arbonne at such a pivotal time," said Lori Burgher. "With new product formulations, cutting-edge technology, and a dedicated focus on sustainability, I look forward to collaborating with our teams to position Arbonne for sustained growth and innovation."

Lori will be responsible for steering the creation of Arbonne's product innovation strategy, marketing plans, managing brand visibility initiatives, and employing data analytics to enhance customer experiences. Her method ensures that Arbonne stays responsive to market dynamics while fostering strong connections with customers, Independent Consultants and business partners.

"Lori's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Arbonne as we expand in the wellness industry," said Jen Orlando, Arbonne CEO. "Her customer-focused, data-driven approach will help Arbonne maintain its leadership while adapting to the evolving needs of our customers and markets. Her addition to the Arbonne C-Suite solidifies us as a women-led business that has a unique insight on how to engage with and grow our mission and community."

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne is a global force in sustainable healthy living since 1980. A healthy living community that connects personal consultation with an immersive digital experience to help people find wellness products that find their needs today and tomorrow. Arbonne's philosophy embraces the relationship between clean, effective plant-based products, conscious sustainability practices, and connecting people together for their healthy living journey. Arbonne won't rest when it comes to clean and safe formulations, starting with its

Not Allowed List TM of over 2000+ banned ingredients. Arbonne makes every effort to be gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, with no artificial colors, fragrance, flavors, or sweeteners.

As a purpose driven company, Arbonne's consistent business practices help empower people to flourish and create a sustainable planet for the future. At Arbonne, both people and the planet are considered in every decision made. Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation. CLEAN. CONSCIOUS. CONNECTED

