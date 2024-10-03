Good News For Chennai! Phase II Of Metro Rail Project With 128 Stations Approved - Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a major development, the Union Cabinet gave its approval on Thursday for the of & Urban Affairs' proposal regarding Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, which will include three corridors.

The approved lines will stretch over a total length of 118.9 kilometers, featuring 128 stations. The project, with an estimated completion cost of ₹63,246 crore, is expected to be finished by 2027. Once fully operational, Phase-II will expand Chennai's metro rail to 173 kilometers.

The three corridors include:

Madhavaram to SIPCOT for a length of 45.8 Km with 50 stations

Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass for a length of 26.1 Km with 30 stations

Madhavaram to Sholinganallur for a length of 47 Km with 48 stations

Phase-II will add approximately 118.9 Km of new metro lines. It will connect North to South and East to the West of Chennai, passing through the major influence areas at Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount, connecting large number of industrial, commercial, residential and institutional establishments, and also providing effective Public Transport for the work force engaged in these clusters and connectivity to various parts of the city.

It will extend connectivity to rapidly growing areas like Sholinganallur, which serves as a hub for the south Chennai IT corridor. By connecting Sholinganallur via ELCOT, the metro corridor will cater to the transportation needs of the burgeoning IT workforce.

Metro Rail as an efficient alternate road transport and with Phase-II as an extension to the Metro Rail network in the Chennai city is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and will be particularly impactful on heavily congested routes of the city. Reduction in road traffic can lead to smoother movement of vehicles, reduction in travel time, increasing overall road safety, etc.

The Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Project is set to be a transformative development for the city. It promises to deliver enhanced connectivity, reduced traffic congestion, environmental benefits, economic growth, and improved quality of life. By addressing key urban challenges and providing a foundation for future expansion, Phase-II will play a crucial role in shaping the city's development trajectory and sustainability.