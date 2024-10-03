(MENAFN
Joined by Puerto Rican Chef Manolo López and a collective of 200% visual artists, together they're honoring and displaying the many ways 200%ers pronounce Buchanan's through vibrant art across five cities
Buchanan's Scotch Whisky
is proud to announce the launch of the
#ComoLoDigas
campaign, celebrating and displaying the many ways 200%ers (those 100% American and 100% Hispanic) pronounce Buchanan's. From Boo-cha-nas to Bucána', Buchanan's is showing how what matters most is making room for the differences that unite us in our 200% lived experience and our love for the brand,
however you say it.
SNL'S Marcello Hernández and Chef Manolo López invite fans to join in on the conversation and share #ComoLoDigas as part of Buchanan's Whisky Hispanic Heritage Month campaign.
SNL's Marcello Hernández and Puerto Rican Chef Manolo López celebrate the new Buchanan's Whisky #ComoLoDigas campaign at Café Colmado's grand opening, just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.
Buchanan's Whisky #ComoLoDigas OOH creative, designed by Puerto Rican and Miami-based artist D'Ana 'COVL' Nuñez.
Buchanan's Whisky #ComoLoDigas OOH creative, designed by Cuban and Miami-based artist Magdiel Lopez.
Buchanan's Whisky #ComoLoDigas OOH creative, designed by Mexican-American and Chicago-based artist Tubs.
In partnership with
SNL's
Marcello Hernández , celebrated Puerto Rican chef
Manolo López , and a dynamic group of 200% visual artists this integrated marketing campaign is designed to champion Latinos' influence on the culture while showcasing that what differentiates them in language unites them in community.
Buchanan's has long been a beloved presence at gatherings among Hispanic Americans, embracing the spirit of "200%ers"-those who proudly navigate their dual identities. Recognizing that Hispanic audiences are not a monolith, Buchanan's aims to celebrate the nuances in our rich regional vocabulary and dialects within the 200% community, no matter what form it takes (or how it sounds). For this reason, Buchanan's is launching the #ComoLoDigas campaign during Hispanic Heritage Month to honor and celebrate these diverse linguistic experiences.
"What we really wanted to do with this campaign
is to further expand on last year's 'We Are the Spirit of the 200%' campaign to focus on celebrating the pride that our consumers have in their communities,"
says Marketing Director of Buchanan's Scotch Whisky
Linda
Lagos-Morales.
"The unique ways that Hispanic Americans pronounce Buchanan's reflects the diversity of 200%ers and is often directly representative of where they come from. We are proud to know that our brand is so ingrained in the culture that no matter where you are or how you pronounce it, we all share the same 200% spirit."
Kicking off in New York City, Buchanan's and Marcello brought the lively conversation to the streets of the 'Loisaida' (AKA, the Lower East Side) with a surprise appearance at the grand opening of Café
Colmado, a brick-and-mortar coffee shop created by Chef Manolo López - where they interviewed Latinos of all backgrounds to talk about Buchanan's, Spanglish and the vocabulary that represents their unique 200% experiences in a 60-second 'hero video'.
"My dad calls it 'Booshanan', and I call it 'Bucachaná' or 'Buchacaná,"
said SNL's Marcello Hernández.
"Throw a Scotch whisky in a Latino neighborhood and you're going to get some alternate pronunciations. This campaign is about how everyone can call it something different, but we all enjoy it. Hence #ComoLoDigas! Shoutout to all the 200%ers out there teaching their parents to say words like Buchanan's."
In October, Buchanan's will unveil five striking murals in New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles and Chicago, designed by local 200% artists
D'ana Nuñez ,
Magdiel Lopez ,
Erasto Reyes
and
Tubs . Each of these vibrant murals showcase the unique phonetic pronunciations of Buchanan's that reflect our 200%ers impact and the cultural influence in each city.
The campaign will continue rolling out throughout the month across digital platforms with :15 and :30 video spots and a social media call to action inviting brands and fans to join the conversation and share their unique pronunciations using #ComoLoDigas to celebrate how our differences can unite the Hispanic American community.
Buchanan's Whisky and Marcello Hernández invite everyone 21+ to join the #ComoLoDigas conversation by following @Buchananswhisky
and continue the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at home with easy-to-make cocktails, like the
Piña Fizz
and
Buchanan's La Familia .
Buchanan's Whisky is available for purchase online and in retail stores nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold, at a retail price of
$29.99.
About BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky
BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky's true purpose is to unite all who bring their 100% Hispanic and 100% American identities together to live a 200% life. It was created to be shared with one another and enjoyed by all, because our founder,
James Buchanan
believed in the power of sharing. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky brand has more than 130 years of authentic heritage, and every bottle represents
James Buchanan's
commitment to creating the finest blended Scotch Whiskies. The BUCHANAN'S Blended Scotch Whisky Portfolio features four gold award-winning marques, including: BUCHANAN'S DeLuxe Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Pineapple, BUCHANAN'S MASTER Blended Scotch Whisky, BUCHANAN'S Special Reserve Blended Scotch Whisky and BUCHANAN'S RED SEAL Blended Scotch Whisky. All of these marques have been recognized in the most prestigious international spirits competitions. For more information, visit
or connect with us on
Facebook
and
Instagram .
About DIAGEO North America
DIAGEO is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including
Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos,
DeLeon and Don Julio
tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. DIAGEO is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:
DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about DIAGEO, its people, brands and performance, visit
. Visit DIAGEO'S global responsible drinking resource,
, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practices. Follow along on Instagram for news and information about DIAGEO North America: @Diageo_NA.
