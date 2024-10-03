Foundation Stone Was Laid For The Fifth Residential Complex In Zangilan City
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the
foundation stone for the fifth residential complex in the city of
Zangilan, Azernews reports.
The President was briefed on the project, which will be situated
in the central part of the city in a medium-density,
multi-functional zone. The complex is strategically located near a
school, kindergarten, Zangilan congress Center, and a city
park.
The residential area spans 5 hectares and will feature buildings
with 3, 4, 5, and 6 floors. A total of 334 apartments are planned
for construction within the complex.
President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone for
the project.
