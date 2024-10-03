عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foundation Stone Was Laid For The Fifth Residential Complex In Zangilan City

Foundation Stone Was Laid For The Fifth Residential Complex In Zangilan City


10/3/2024 3:10:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the fifth residential complex in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

The President was briefed on the project, which will be situated in the central part of the city in a medium-density, multi-functional zone. The complex is strategically located near a school, kindergarten, Zangilan congress Center, and a city park.

The residential area spans 5 hectares and will feature buildings with 3, 4, 5, and 6 floors. A total of 334 apartments are planned for construction within the complex.

President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone for the project.

MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108744954


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search