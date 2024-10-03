Explaining Complex Things In Simple Words: Defense Of Vuhledar, Defense Industry Development, Return Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

DEFENSE OF VUHLEDAR

On October 2, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces left the city of Vuhledar, Donetsk region.

 The decision on an organized withdrawal from the city was made with the permission of the higher command due to the threat of encircling the defense garrison.

 Unlike the Russians, who do not count on losses, the priority for the military leadership of Ukraine is to preserve the lives of soldiers and military equipment.

 For more than two years, since August 2022, Ukrainian soldiers heroically repelled the aggressor's attacks on Vuhledar, inflicting huge losses to the occupiers.

 The epic defeat of the enemy armored assault group near Vuhledar on February 9, 2023, will go down in history.

 We will definitely return and liberate all cities and villages occupied by Russia.

PRIORITIES FOR THE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE DEFENSE INDUSTRY

Strategically important agreements were signed at the International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2) in Kyiv that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

 As a result of the forum, an agreement has been concluded with the U.S. company AeroVironment on the production of Switchblade 600 loitering munitions in Ukraine.

 An agreement has been signed with the Czechoslovak Group regarding the joint production of 155-mm artillery shells.

 These and other agreements testify to the high interest of Western companies in cooperation with Ukrainian defence industry companies.

 Ukraine has already invested 4 billion dollars in the production of weapons. The priority is the development of drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles.

 Developing our own defense industry is a reliable guarantee of strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities.

STRUGGLE FOR THE RETURN OF UKRAINIAN CHILDREN

Russia is deliberately slowing down the process of returning Ukrainian children. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, said this during his speech at the Third Plenary Session of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

 According to the latest data, Russia kidnapped more than 20 thousand children from Ukraine, which is a brutal violation of a number of international norms, in particular the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

 1.5 million children remain in the temporarily occupied territories and are also at risk of deportation.

 Deported Ukrainian children have their identities changed, are kept in inadequate conditions, and are illegally given up for adoption.

 Moscow is deliberately slowing down the process of returning Ukrainian children; therefore, it is necessary to increase the pressure on Russia from the international community.

 Ukraine is doing everything in its power to bring those responsible for the Russian state kidnapping to justice.