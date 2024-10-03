UAE: 5 Arrested For Illegally Hunting Falcon In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:00 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 9:11 PM

Five people were arrested in Abu Dhabi for illegal hunting a falcon by the emirate's in coordination with the city's environment authority.

The group of violators were found hunting in the sandy area of North Khattam.

Upon investigation, it was found that the offenders monitored the falcons' movements in the area.

As per the UAE's federal law number 24 of 1999 on Environmental Protection, Development and Modification, it is prohibited to hunt, kill or capture birds, wild and marine animals.

These animals can be captured only after obtaining permission from the specialised authorities.

Meanwhile, Law No. (22) of 2005 on the regulation of wild hunting in Abu Dhabi prohibits hunting of animals, birds and reptiles within the emirate, except with the permission from the authority, which determines fishing areas, authorised species for fishing, fishing seasons, tools and equipment used for fishing.

Last month, authorities found illegal hunting trap placed in a mountainous area of Fujairah.

