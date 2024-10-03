Fresh Start Receives $707,647 From U.S. Department Of Labor To Boost Women's Access To High-Demand Careers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) As Arizona's Only

WANTO Grant Recipient, Fresh Start Expands Training in Male-Dominated Fields and Empowers Women to Succeed through its Impact Program

The U.S. Department of (DOL) awarded Fresh Start Women's Foundation $707,647 as part of its Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program. This newly announced grant comes after successful execution on a two-year $542,358 WANTO grant awarded in 2022. Fresh Start is one of a select few organizations nationwide to receive this funding and remains the only Arizona-based recipient.

Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Fresh Start's CEO and President Kim McWaters outside the Petznick Education Center at Fresh Start Women's Foundation. Fresh Start was pleased to host Acting Secretary Su in August for a stakeholder roundtable discussion on strategically investing public resources to develop new lifechanging career pathways to benefit underserved populations, employers and our community.

"We are honored to continue partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor to empower women in our community through education and training," said Fresh Start CEO and President Kim McWaters. "This funding will allow us to help more women access high-demand, high-wage careers where they have been historically underrepresented. By providing access to the skills and support needed to overcome barriers, we can open doors to new opportunities, not just for these women but for their families and communities as well."

The grant, administered by the DOL's Women's Bureau and Employment and Training Administration, will enable Fresh Start to expand enrollment in non-traditional career programs such as construction, skilled trades, IT and technology, and advanced manufacturing. Despite offering high earning potential and advancement opportunities, these fields remain male-dominated, with women in Arizona comprising only 2-5% of the construction workforce, 24% of IT, and 20-35% of advanced manufacturing.

Fresh Start addresses this gap by providing technical training, apprenticeship opportunities, and career support, along with comprehensive support services through its Impact Program in the areas of family stability, health and well-being, and financial literacy.

With the Valley's rapid growth and rising demand for skilled labor, the WANTO grant will further advance Fresh Start's efforts to increase women's participation in these industries. By building partnerships with local employers, public entities, and labor unions, Fresh Start continues to create pathways into high-growth industries, providing jobs with self-sufficient earnings for underserved women. Fresh Start also provides ongoing technical assistance to employers, giving them the skills needed to create successful, sustainable environments for women to thrive in these fields. Offering supplemental, holistic empowerment through cohort groups, professional networks, and providing other support services, Fresh Start further improves retention within these nontraditional occupations.

This year, Fresh Start aims to continue supporting women as they enter non-traditional occupation training programs. The organization will expand its outreach to underserved communities, providing job placement assistance and offering wraparound support services such as transportation and mentorship. The grant will also enable Fresh Start to develop a Women in Trades Council in Phoenix to promote workforce opportunities in the trades and assist women in discovering their potential in the industry.

About Fresh Start Women's Foundation:

Fresh Start's mission is to provide access and resources that help women achieve self-sufficiency and use their strength to thrive. Our ultimate vision is to create unlimited opportunities for women. For over three decades, Fresh Start has supported more than 60,000 Arizona women, serving more than 5,000 women each year. 82% are mothers, 62% are single mothers and 67% are women of color. These women face a variety of barriers hindering their ability to be personally or financially self-sufficient, including domestic violence, generational poverty, and unemployment. Through our award-winning Impact Program, Fresh Start offers focused programs, services, access to training and education, as well as employment and career services to help women reach their personal and professional goals. For more information, visit or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter or LinkedIn .



