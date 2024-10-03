Robots Roll Into Memphis For The AMR & Logistics Conference Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Robots roll into Memphis for the AMR & Logistics Conference

One of the fastest growing segments in robotics is getting top billing at this year's Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics , which is due to take place from October 8-10 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Organized by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3) and sponsored by FedEx, the conference highlights the latest innovations with exhibits, in-person demos, and conference sessions that offer insights and best practices to help users from any get the most out of the flexible, cost-effective and scalable tools.

The AMR market is projected to reach more than 2.7 million units globally by 2027, according to research firm Interact Analysis, as more companies in myriad industries such as manufacturing, third-party logistics and healthcare look to automate material handling tasks.

The conference kicks off with a session titled,“AI + Advanced Robotics: Transforming Manufacturing & Logistics,” with Ujjwal Kumar, group president of Teradyne Robotics, followed by a panel discussion“How Automation Technology is Changing the Warehouse,” with Aaron Prather of ASTM International; Adrian Stoch of GXO; Avi Barkay of Plus One Robotics, and Steven Schwartzberg of FedEx.

The full agenda of conference sessions can be found online, along with registration for the conference.

Those wanting to see AMRs up close, in person, and in action at the exhibit hall can register for a free“exhibits only” pass for access from 9 am to 4 pm each day.

The mobile robot industry continues to grow as more companies look to automate the dull, dirty and dangerous jobs that are so difficult to fill, like moving materials around warehouses or manufacturing facilities.

Even hospitals, hotels, airports and restaurants are turning to AMRs as they recognize what can be done with automation today.

Companies investigating these robots – or wanting to grow their fleets – can learn everything they need to know to increase efficiencies and stay competitive at the Autonomous Mobile Robots & Logistics Conference, where the top minds and innovators in the space will share the latest innovations and best practices.

FedEx is the title sponsor of this event. Platinum sponsors include Flexware Innovation, 3Laws Robotics, Ati Motors, AsReader, Dexterity, MiR – Mobile Industrial Robots, Milvus Robotics, Ocado Intelligent Automation, OTTO Motors By Rockwell Automation, WiBotic, and Zebra Technologies.