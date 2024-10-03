FM Holds Phone Call With Syrian Vice President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 3 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday made a phone call with the Syrian Vice President Faisal Mekdad, over efforts to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis, aimed to preserve Syria's unity and cohesion, restore its security and stability, and prepare the conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.Safadi and Mekdad discussed the outcomes of the meeting held by Safadi with Syrian Foreign Minister, Bassam Sabbagh, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York on September 28, 2024, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.During the call, Safadi congratulated Mekdad on assuming his new position as Syria's Vice President.Safadi and Mekdad also went over the dangerous escalation in the region, stressing the need to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, Lebanon and the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank.The two officials discussed a number of bilateral issues, and agreed to maintain joint communication channels to develop bilateral relations and efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis, the statement pointed out.