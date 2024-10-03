CERTAINTEED's LANDMARK® PRO SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 HOME RENO AWARD WINNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CertainTeed

is proud to announce that

Landmark® PRO has been named the

winner of the "Reliable Roofing" category in Good Housekeeping's 2025

Home Reno Awards. The full list of award winners can be found on

.

CertainTeed's Landmark® PRO residential roofing shingle provides the reliable quality of the original Landmark® shingle, along with greater durability and eye-catching Max Def colors. Landmark® PRO is engineered with two laminated layers to replicate the dimensional appearance of genuine wood shake and offers homeowners peace of mind on projects that call for a premium aesthetic at an affordable price.

"We are absolutely thrilled that CertainTeed's Landmark® PRO has been honored with a 2025 Good Housekeeping Home Reno Award. This prestigious honor indicates CertainTeed's unwavering commitment to quality and further reinforces the brand as an industry leader," said Anthony Diodati, Vice President of Product Management & Marketing.

Combining aesthetics with durability, Landmark® PRO

shingles are engineered with a multi-layer design, featuring a fiberglass base and protective outer layer, providing superior impact resistance. This design also protects against the weather, helping to ensure that the roof remains in good condition and well-protected against the elements. Lab performance tests confirmed the exceptional durability of Landmark® PRO shingles, reinforcing their Class 3 Impact Rating. Good Housekeeping's remodeling experts also noted that the shingles should be easy to install thanks to their NailTrak® technology for fast, effective nailing.

To find the best products and services for the home, Good Housekeeping's team spent a combined 10,000 hours getting hands-on with every submission. Much of the work took place in the Home Improvement & Outdoor Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, evaluating factors like performance, safety and durability. Good Housekeeping also sent samples into the homes of consumer testers to see how they hold up in real-world conditions. Good Housekeeping's home design experts weighed in on style and aesthetics, and they brought in outside judges, a trio of professionals with decades of experience in their respective fields, to get their expert take.

To learn more about CertainTeed's residential roofing offerings and to find a distributor in your area, visit .

About CertainTeed

Through innovative and sustainable building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed, founded in 1904 and headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, is at the forefront of industry advancements that are making the world a better home. With building science as its foundation, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds – making it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient solutions for where we live, work and play.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021. .

