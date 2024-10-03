Puroclean Celebrates Educators Across America With Puroclean Carestm: Adopt A Classroom Campaign

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Paramedics of Property Damage Equip America's Teachers with Donated Classroom Essentials, Empowering Educators to Inspire and Educate the Next Generation

TAMARAC, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PuroClean , one of the country's leading property restoration and remediation franchises, recently concluded its summer campaign, PuroClean CaresTM: Adopt A Classroom, to show its appreciation for educators across the country. Franchise Owners all over America, from Hawaii to New York, banded together to mobilize their local communities in identifying and awarding hard-working, passionate educators.

The campaign kicked off in May in recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week and concluded with the start of the school year. Education Week estimates that most school teachers will spend a significant amount of out-of-pocket money on classroom supplies, averaging $673 per year per teacher. The PuroClean CaresTM: Adopt A Classroom campaign aims to relieve some of these financial burdens by supporting teachers who give back to their students every single day.

"Our teachers need help. Supporting educators isn't just a one-time act of gratitude; it's a direct investment in our children and the future leaders of our communities," said Steve White, President and COO of PuroClean. "We are dedicated to serving our communities every day, so giving back to our schools just comes natural."

The efforts to support and uplift local educators resulted in a nationwide show of gratitude, not only with participation from PuroClean Franchise Owners but also collaboration within their entire teams, led by their Business Development Representatives (BDRs). Standout efforts include:



Kimberly and Greg Arianoff, PuroClean of The Big Island (Hilo, Hawaii) – These Hawaii-based Franchise Owners partnered with St. Joseph School to adopt two sports teams for a year-long support campaign. PuroClean of The Big Island will be supporting an air riflery team in the fall and a canoe paddling team in the winter.

Charles and Sharon Atkins, PuroClean of Cleveland, Tennessee – PuroClean has partnered with Mrs. Renee Platero, a dedicated second-grade teacher at Charleston Elementary STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Academy. This campaign will span the entire length of the school year to ensure that these young minds practicing STEAM have the tools they need to learn and succeed.

U.L. and Audra Armstrong, PuroClean of Boerne, Texas – The Armstrongs are running a year-long campaign for educators and students in Boerne. The collected school supplies will be delivered to Canyon High School, Long Creek High School, and Boerne ISD regularly, directly impacting the lives of countless students.

Rick Van Dyke, Dennis O'Brien, and Brett Dalrymple, PuroClean of Springfield, Virginia – The team in Springfield selected five deserving teachers who were awarded prizes of $2,500 at Warrenton's First Friday Festival in August. The winning local educators were Cathleen Beachboard, Krista Poole, Melissa Budd, Ashley Corvin, and Stephanie Staats.

Ben Doebler, PuroClean of Hillsboro, Oregon – PuroClean of Hillsboro teamed up with LOCAL Plumbing Co. and IREM Oregon-Columbia River Chapter for an incredible book drive fundraiser benefiting the SMART Reading program in Portland. They also partnered with Youth Villages for the Backpack Heroes Drive, donating backpacks filled with school supplies.

Catherine and Phil Peters, PuroClean of Chardon, Ohio – These Franchise Owners fulfilled a school supply list for Ms. Sarah McComas' second-grade class at Ledgeview Elementary in Macedonia.

Ivan Oliver, PuroClean of San Antonio, Texas - Partnered with Christian Assistance Ministry for their school drive. Oliver "adopted" 10 students and bought them backpacks and school supplies to start the school year strong. Andrew Rankel, Jonathan Beever, and Shawn McDermott, New York – The PuroClean team in Kingston, NY, partnered with the Ulster County Board of Realtors and other local businesses to participate in "Operation Backpack," which helps children experiencing homelessness, poverty, or other underprivileged circumstances.

Tamarac and greater South Florida, PuroClean's Home Office partnered with the Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce , as well as local businesses, Bright Pink Agency, and Allegra/Image 360 Pompano Beach, to help provide classroom supplies for Ms. Kay Thomas, a middle school teacher at South Florida's Millennium 6–12 Collegiate Academy, known for her exemplary work as an educator. Ms. Thomas also teaches a STEAM curriculum, inspiring creativity and innovation in her students, who are particularly drawn to robotics and AI. The standout efforts of PuroClean Franchise Owners Carlos & Maria Niemes from PuroClean of Fort Lauderdale and Joaquin Seminario

also played a crucial role in this initiative, going above and beyond to support local education and exemplifying the heart of PuroClean's commitment to community service.

"By supporting educators like Ms. Thomas through this campaign, we're not just helping her; we're uplifting the young minds of tomorrow," said Alex Pericchi, VP of Marketing and Online Learning. "I have a personal passion for hands-on learning, like that in a STEAM classroom environment, so I was thrilled that we were able to uplift such a meaningful program. For the students in our communities to succeed, we need to ensure our educators have the tools they need to get the job done. This initiative is PuroClean's way of saying that we see our teachers, appreciate them, and want to help them continue making a difference. Ms. Thomas's story is just one of many that we have been able to celebrate through our campaign across the country."

For more than 20 years, PuroClean has helped home and business owners with their restoration and remediation needs, serving communities across the United States and Canada with a network nearing 500 offices. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit . For information about franchising opportunities, visit .

About PuroClean

PuroClean is a leading, world-class service brand for property water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard clean-up services, working with both residential and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2001, PuroClean is a diverse, fast-growing network of nearly 500 North American franchise locations, each independently owned and operated. With a commitment to respond within two hours, the professionals at PuroClean are thoroughly screened, insured, and trained in utilizing the latest cutting-edge mitigation technology to complete the remediation task at hand. For more information about PuroClean, call 800-775-7876 or visit

SOURCE PuroClean

