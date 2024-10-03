Helexia commissioned new solar rooftops in Romania

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in energies, announces that Helexia, its subsidiary, invested in 28 solar rooftops across Romania, for a total of 12.8 megawatts, which are now in operation

The solar rooftops are located on stores operated by Auchan Retail (16 stores) and Leroy Merlin (12 stores). With an estimated annual output exceeding 14 gigawatt hours, the solar rooftops will meet around 20-30% of each store's consumption. Auchan Retail and Leroy Merlin will save annually over 8,000 tons of CO2 emissions while reducing their energy bills.

The installed capacity of 12.8 megawatts spans more than 63,000 square meters, the equivalent of approximately 9 soccer fields, on which 27.000 photovoltaic panels have been installed.

In Romania as well as in its other countries of operation1, Helexia oversees the development, construction, and maintenance of solar rooftops as a service provider or, as it is the case in Romania for Auchan Retail and Leroy Merlin, as an owner of the solar rooftops.

"It is a privilege to expand our partnership with Leroy Merlin and Auchan Retail. Today, as we inaugurate these projects, we are proud to provide our long term partners with clean and competitive energy solutions" declares Benjamin Simonis, CEO of Helexia Group.

"Congratulations to the Helexia teams on completing this series of projects in Romania. Helexia's and Voltalia's pipelines of future projects in the country will benefit from this first success" comments Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Next on the agenda: Q3 2024 Turnover, October 23 2024 (after market close)