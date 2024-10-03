Temporary Tattoos Launches Innovative Custom Tattoo Designer App

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Temporary Tattoos the world's leading temporary tattoo manufacturer, is excited to announce the launch of their new Custom Tattoo Designer App . This user-friendly tool allows customers to create personalized temporary tattoos with ease, bringing their unique visions to life.The Custom Tattoo Designer App offers an intuitive interface that guides users through the design process step-by-step. Customers can choose from a variety of sizes, special effects, and quantities to create the perfect temporary tattoo for any occasion.Key features of the Custom Tattoo Designer App include:- Design Selection: Choose from various preexistent designs or upload your own artwork- Special Effects: Add metallic, glitter, glow-in-the-dark effects- Expanded Size Range: Select from sizes as small as 1.5 x 1.5 inches up to 6.0 x 6.0 inches- Semi-Permanent Option: The new INKFINITYTM collection offers longer-lasting semi-permanent tattoos that provide a 2-week journey of self-expressionThe Custom Tattoo Designer App seamlessly integrates with Temporary Tattoos's existing offerings, providing customers with even more options for creating unique, high-quality custom temporary tattoos .Temporary Tattoos continues to prioritize product safety and quality. All tattoos created through the Custom Tattoo Designer App are made with FDA-compliant, cosmetic-grade ingredients that are skin-safe and easy to apply. These temporary tattoos can last up to five days or be easily removed using baby oil or removal wipes.For those seeking a longer-lasting option, the INKFINITYTM collection offers semi-permanent tattoos that are the longest-lasting temporary tattoos the company has ever produced. These tattoos provide a 2-week journey of self-expression, perfect for those who want to test-drive a design before committing to permanent ink.This launch of the Custom Tattoo Designer App marks another milestone for Temporary Tattoos as they continue to innovate in the temporary tattoo industry. The app is now available on the company's website, offering a seamless experience from design to delivery.Customers can explore the new Custom Tattoo Designer App and create their own unique temporary tattoos by visiting TemporaryTattoos .About Temporary TattoosTemporary Tattoos creates fun, safe temporary tattoos and semi-permanent tattoos and has delivered millions of tattoos to consumers, schools, businesses, charities, and community organizations since 1989.Media Contact:Name: Riana KingOrganization: TM InternationalAddress: 3761 E Technical Dr, Tucson, AZ 85713Email: ...Phone: 1-520-584-0001

