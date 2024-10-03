Inspīr Carnegie Hill Wins 2024 Senior Living Development Award From The Americas Property Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Prestigious accolade recognizes Inspīr's innovation in senior living design, wellness offerings, and commitment to personalized care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inspīr Carnegie Hill , Maplewood Senior Living's urban, ultra-luxury property nestled in the heart of the Upper East Side of New York City, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an award winner for the prestigious 2024 Senior Living Development category from The Americas Property Awards, the world's largest and most renowned property awards initiative. This prestigious accolade recognizes Inspīr's commitment to innovation in senior living design, wellness offerings, and personalized care.The Americas Property Awards, now in their 31st year, celebrate excellence across the real estate industry. The newly introduced Senior Living Development category honors achievements in design, architecture, care offerings, safety, sustainability, and marketing efforts. Judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts, the awards focus on quality, innovation, and commitment to sustainability."We are deeply honored that our flagship Inspir Carnegie Hill location has received this esteemed award," said Tom Gaston, Co-CEO of Inspir, a Maplewood Senior Living brand. "Since our inception, we've strived to push the boundaries of senior living on an urban and luxury level, combining quality care, cutting-edge design, five-star hospitality, and innovative technology. This recognition serves as a profound validation of our commitment to our residents."Inspīr Carnegie Hill distinguishes itself through exquisite design that fosters a connection to nature, emphasizing natural light and outdoor access-vital components for urban living in Manhattan. State-of-the-art technology enhances resident care, with innovations such as virtual reality experiences to boost memory, proprietary family-connectivity apps, and AI-powered fall prevention systems that monitor residents' movements and alert staff to potential risks. Located in a prime neighborhood, residents have access to Manhattan's world-class arts, culture, and dining scenes, as well as access to the city's top healthcare institutions and doctors.Built on a dedication to enhancing the holistic well-being of its residents, Inspīr has established itself as a leading innovator in the senior housing industry, known for its upscale living spaces and innovative use of technology, all designed to improve the quality of life for its residents.Looking ahead, Inspīr is excited to expand with the upcoming opening of its second location in Washington D.C., which is set to open come January 2025. The District of Columbia location will uphold the same high standards and commitment to well-being that have become synonymous with the Inspīr brand.About Inspīr Carnegie HillInspīr is a new, luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning older adults in urban markets. The brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand's flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City's Upper East Side. A second location is currently under development in Washington D.C.'s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood, anticipated to open in January 2025. Inspīr offers state-of-the-art assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options, with private apartments customized to fit the needs of an aging population. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving .

