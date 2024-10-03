Sustainable Footwear Global Market Overview 2024: Forecasts To 2030 With 2023 As The Base Year

Sustainable Footwear includes eco-friendly products, which is manufactured from ecological materials to embrace sustainability in every form, encouraging production and consumption. These products are highly durable, long-lasting and economical for consumers, apart from being beneficial to local vendors to compete. This footwear is in trend to reduce the carbon footprint of manufacturers on ethical grounds by using minimum water and energy resources. Because of having zero toxic content and also being eco-friendly, the market for Sustainable Footwear has been posting good growth.



The worldwide demand for Sustainable Footwear is poised to post a robust growth over the analysis period owing to several reasons, including the demand for ethically and eco-friendly products, increasing awareness about ill-effects of ecological degradation among consumers, stringent regulations by government on encouraging makers in eco-friendly production to reduce carbon footprints, online platforms with large choices and easy mode of payment and start-up companies opting for sustainable processes in manufacturing Footwear. Additionally, digitization makes it possible to employ a 3-D printer to produce a single shoe in a variety of shapes, designs and colours, as well as to create trial shoes using superior materials.

Sustainable Footwear Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the worldwide sustainable footwear market. The reasons for this include concentration of manufacturers in the United States, including Nike, VF Corporation, Under Armour & New Balance, considerable investment in research & development, variety of ground-breaking products being made & introduced annually and high commitment to sustainable processes and materials. This can span a variety of categories, from vegan heels and boots to sneakers made of hay.

However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to the fastest growing region in the global market for Sustainable Footwear, due to fast urbanization, rising disposable incomes, increasing need for sustainable fashion trends, availability of a wide range of footwear styles and types, surging middle class, greater environmental consciousness, influence of social media, growth of e-commerce platforms and the increasing number of fashion conscious consumers.

Sustainable Footwear Market Analysis by Product Type

Based on product type, the Non-Athletic category is estimated to be the largest revenue shareholder in the global market for Sustainable Footwear. Major factors for the same include availability of a broad range of styles, ability to fulfill the fashion needs of a diverse consumer base, aesthetic appeal & adaptableness and increasing environmental awareness among consumers, as well as manufacturers in reducing carbon emissions during production and also creating trendy and comfortable footwear choices by using sustainable material.

However, demand for Athletic Sustainable Footwear is anticipated to be the faster growing, as consumer are focusing more on resolving health problems, due to which engagement in outdoor physical activities has increased. Considering this factor, leading brands, such as Nike and Puma have introduced a range of sustainable athletic footwear products as per consumer demand. This range of footwear offers torsional stability, improved cushioning, comfort, flexibility, grip and enhanced protection on outdoor surfaces, such as highways and trails.

Sustainable Footwear Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Online distribution channel has garnered larger revenue share in the global market for Sustainable Footwear, owing to factors, including ease of doorstep delivery, a plethora of product selections for consumers, easy access to Internet, high purchasing power, increasing middle class population, safe payment modes, influence of social media, blogs written by eminent writers and celebrity endorsements.

Sustainable Footwear Market Analysis by End-User

Men, Women and Children constitute the end-users for Sustainable Footwear. Among these, men are estimated to account for the largest share of the Sustainable Footwear market worldwide, owing to their greater purchasing power, increasing awareness about environmental problems, gaining eco-conscious values, inclination towards advancement in novel technologies, more participation in fitness initiatives & sports, provision of customized footwear by manufacturers, celebrity endorsements, social media marketing, influencer programs and online campaigns by cult brands.

On the other hand, women are anticipated to represent the fastest end-users for Sustainable Footwear because of evolving fashion trends, developing understanding on eco-efficient practices, women empowerment and inclination towards footwear options that complement their moral values.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 40+

Key Attributes:

