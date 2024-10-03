Blade And Bow Re-Releases 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Rare American Bourbon Bottling from Stitzel-Weller Distillery Will be Available in Highly-Limited Quantities in the U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Blade and Bow

has re-released its ultra-premium 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery and Garden & Gun Club in Louisville, KY. The highly sought-after iconic American bourbon is aged and bottled at the historic

Stitzel-Weller Distillery,

where it will be available beginning this month, alongside select U.S. markets while supplies last.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey relaunches for National Bourbon Heritage Month.

"Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a testament to the enduring craft of American bourbon," said Douglas Kragel, Master Educator for Blade and Bow. "Bourbons of this age and caliber are a rarity, and when they do reach this level of maturity, they reveal incredible complexity. This whiskey unfolds with layers of baked orchard fruit, warm vanilla, and hints of spiced honey, creating a deeply nostalgic flavor profile that pays tribute to the heart of Kentucky tradition."

Each year, Blade and Bow's 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon is released to pay homage to the craftsmanship, history, and tradition of Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Each sip offers a connection to bourbon's rich history and craftsmanship, while also reflecting the warm hospitality that is at the heart of Kentucky's bourbon tradition.

The complex and enticing flavors of the Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey create a highly anticipated demand for the 22-Year-Old. Due to the finite amount of liquid available, there is no guaranteed timeframe for how long this in-demand bourbon will be accessible.

The fragrant aroma of the 22-Year-Old carries notes of toasted oak, vanilla bean, fig and just a touch of caramel, bringing this highly acclaimed bourbon a sweet and smoky flavor layered with hints of torched sugar, honey-baked apples, and warm spices. While a highly-limited volume of bottles are released each year and only available while supplies list, consumers can experience the 22-Year-Old year-round at The Garden & Gun Club at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery. At the distillery, the 22-Year-Old Tasting Experience includes one ounce of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old in a handcrafted Terrane glass, alongside a signature wool tartan bag, Blade and Bow enamel pin and tasting notes guide.

Learn more by following

@bladeandbowwhiskey

on Instagram or visiting

BladeandBowWhiskey .

This remarkable bourbon is best enjoyed slowly and responsibly.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. With their unique solera system, Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 22 Year Old 46% Alc/Vol

©2024 STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLING CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow our Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Diageo Contact:

Allison Fleischer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lauren Clemente

[email protected]

SOURCE DIAGEO

