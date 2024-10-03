عربي


ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024


10/3/2024 10:32:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased 22% in Q3, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

24-Sep

23-Sep

Change

Q3 2024

Q3 2023

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

25.0

25.5

-2
%

72.0

72.3

0
%

213.6

217.1

-2
%

Central Europe

48.8

37.0

32
%

138.7

111.8

24
%

394.5

303.0

30
%

East Europe

28.1

31.9

-12
%

88.1

94.3

-7
%

279.7

281.3

-1
%

South & West Europe

38.1

26.4

44
%

104.3

68.7

52
%

264.6

180.2

47
%

The Baltics

7.2

8.3

-13
%

22.0

24.1

-9
%

69.5

66.8

4
%

North America

20.3

14.5

40
%

52.6

28.7

83
%

134.0

67.8

98
%

Asia-Pacific

9.1

3.7

146
%

21.8

11.0

98
%

47.1

41.0

15
%

Africa

1.2

1.0

20
%

3.9

2.9

36
%

10.8

10.0

8
%

Zinzino

177.8

148.3

20
%

503.5

413.8

22
%

1413.8

1167.2

21
%

Faun Pharma

5.8

9.9

-41
%

28.4

23.1

23
%

79.7

71.3

12
%

Zinzino Group

183.6

158.2

16
%

531.9

436.9

22
%

1493.5

1238.5

21
%

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4046818

The following files are available for download:

2409 Pressrelease Salesreport EN
PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

