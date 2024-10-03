ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2024

The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20 % and amounted to SEK 177.8 (148.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.8 (9.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 16% to SEK 183.6 (158.2) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 22% in the third quarter of 2024 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 503.9 (413.8) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 22 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 531.9 (436.9) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – September 2024 increased by 21% to SEK 1493.5 (1238.5) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: