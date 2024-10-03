FIRST MUTUAL HOLDING CO. BOARD ELECTS NEW BOARD CHAIR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Holding Co. (FMHC), a member-owned mutual holding company headquartered in Ohio, today announced that W. Charles (Chas) Geiger III has been elected board chair. Geiger has served on the FMHC board since the company inception in 2015 and was previously a board member and board chair for First Lakewood, a FMHC member bank.

W. Chas Geiger III, Chairperson, FMHC Board of Directors

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Chas' continued leadership in the mutual banking space," said Thomas J. Fraser, FMHC CEO. "As a long-time local business owner himself, Chas truly understands and appreciates that mutual banks help people, businesses and organizations through reinvesting in the neighborhoods where we all live and work. His decades of board experience in the mutual banking industry and his strong connection with the importance of community makes him uniquely positioned to guide our board during this dynamic time in our industry."

Geiger has held numerous civic leadership roles, including serving more than 20 years and five terms as President of the Lakewood Board of Education, and as a board member and/or board chair for Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, Three Arches Foundation, Beck Center for the Arts and LakewoodAlive among many others. Geiger has been recognized for his civic contributions including being named Lakewood Citizen of the Year and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year.

"The differentiating factor for mutual banks is simple yet powerful - mutual banks serve community members," said Geiger. "Over the years that I have had the pleasure of working on the First Federal Lakewood and First Mutual Holding Co. boards, we have demonstrated unwavering dedication to helping communities, customers and employees succeed, as well as remaining ahead of the curve for forward-thinking mutual banks. I look forward to continuing to strengthen how we set the pace for bringing innovative opportunities and solutions to community banking."

Geiger is president and CEO of Geiger's, a family-owned chain of clothing and sports stores in Lakewood and Chagrin Falls. Geiger is a graduate of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and is a lifelong Lakewood resident.

About First Mutual Holding Co.

First Mutual Holding Co. is a member-owned mutual holding company headquartered in Ohio. FMHC provides a structure that allows independent affiliate banks to continue to serve their communities and grow as member-owned institutions. Affiliate banks of FMHC include First Federal Lakewood (Lakewood, OH), First Mutual Bank FSB, (Belpre, OH), Blue Grass Federal Savings and Loan (Paris, KY), Warsaw Federal Savings and Loan (Cincinnati, OH) and Martinsville First Savings Bank (Martinsville, VA).

