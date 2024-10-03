Book By Prominent Kazakh Writer Published In Azerbaijani

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has
presented a book "Special Assignment by prominent Kazakh writer and
public figure Kemel Tokayev translated into Azerbaijani,
The book presentation took place as part of the 10th Baku
International Book Fair.
Speaking at the event, President of the Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said that the book, which is
written against war and calls for peace, is part of the "Jewels of
Turkish Literature" series.
"Kemel Tokayev, one of the founders of the detective genre in
Kazakh literature, has made significant contributions to the
development of Turkish culture and the art of words. In addition to
his writing career, he has also been active in journalism,
highlighting important cultural and social issues in Kazakhstan in
his journalistic works. This publication is a valuable tribute to
the exploration of the prominent writer's rich work and the
promotion of his literary heritage. We hope it will be an essential
resource for future generations," she said.
Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Malik Otarbayev noted
that Kemel Tokayev laid the foundation of the detective genre in
Kazakh literature.
"He wrote each of his works based on information from archives.
By chronicling events, he has left an indelible mark in history,"
he noted.
Malik Otarbayev also mentioned that today is the birthday of the
famous Turkish writer Kemel Tokayev.
"The presentation of a work translated into Azerbaijani at the
book fair opened for the residents of Baku today is of great
significance. Every work written by the author contributes to the
development of Turkish culture and represents a legacy passed down
to future generations."
People's Writer Anar emphasised his deep affection for
Kazakhstan and mentioned that he had written an article about the
prominent writer Abay, expressing great respect for Kemel Tokayev's
creativity.
People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev highly appreciated the
publication of the book in Azerbaijani.
The President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences,
academician Isa Habibbayli, highlighted the importance of
publishing Kemel Tokayev's book published in Azerbaijani.
The academician said that this book will provide local readers
with the opportunity to become familiar with the work of Tokayev, a
significant figure in Kazakh literature.
Director of the Azerbaijan Ataturk Centre Nizami Jafarov also
shared his thoughts on the book, noting that the work extensively
discusses history as well as friendship against fascism during the
Soviet era.
Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Azerbaijani
Parliament Fazil Mustafa spoke about Kemel Tokayev's work and
stressed the importance of making such remarkable days a
tradition.
The project leader and author of the preface is President of the
Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova; the
translator is Rabiga Nazimgizi; and the editor is Akbar
Qoshali.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focusses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
