Book By Prominent Kazakh Writer Published In Azerbaijani

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation has presented a book "Special Assignment by prominent Kazakh writer and public figure Kemel Tokayev translated into Azerbaijani, Azernews reports.

The book presentation took place as part of the 10th Baku International Book Fair.

Speaking at the event, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova said that the book, which is written against war and calls for peace, is part of the "Jewels of Turkish Literature" series.

"Kemel Tokayev, one of the founders of the detective genre in Kazakh literature, has made significant contributions to the development of Turkish culture and the art of words. In addition to his writing career, he has also been active in journalism, highlighting important cultural and social issues in Kazakhstan in his journalistic works. This publication is a valuable tribute to the exploration of the prominent writer's rich work and the promotion of his literary heritage. We hope it will be an essential resource for future generations," she said.

Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Malik Otarbayev noted that Kemel Tokayev laid the foundation of the detective genre in Kazakh literature.

"He wrote each of his works based on information from archives. By chronicling events, he has left an indelible mark in history," he noted.

Malik Otarbayev also mentioned that today is the birthday of the famous Turkish writer Kemel Tokayev.

"The presentation of a work translated into Azerbaijani at the book fair opened for the residents of Baku today is of great significance. Every work written by the author contributes to the development of Turkish culture and represents a legacy passed down to future generations."

People's Writer Anar emphasised his deep affection for Kazakhstan and mentioned that he had written an article about the prominent writer Abay, expressing great respect for Kemel Tokayev's creativity.

People's Writer Chingiz Abdullayev highly appreciated the publication of the book in Azerbaijani.

The President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Isa Habibbayli, highlighted the importance of publishing Kemel Tokayev's book published in Azerbaijani.

The academician said that this book will provide local readers with the opportunity to become familiar with the work of Tokayev, a significant figure in Kazakh literature.

Director of the Azerbaijan Ataturk Centre Nizami Jafarov also shared his thoughts on the book, noting that the work extensively discusses history as well as friendship against fascism during the Soviet era.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Azerbaijani Parliament Fazil Mustafa spoke about Kemel Tokayev's work and stressed the importance of making such remarkable days a tradition.

The project leader and author of the preface is President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova; the translator is Rabiga Nazimgizi; and the editor is Akbar Qoshali.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focusses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organisation carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr