Iraq To Have Dialogue With Kuwait Over Outstanding Issues - FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Foreign Fuad Hussein said Thursday that his country is set to have dialogue with Kuwait soon to look into outstanding issues, voicing his country's genuine willingness to reach understandings thereof.

Hussein made the remark while meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Easter Affairs Barbara Leaf in Washington, focusing on bilateral relations and joint cooperation, along with several regional matters, said the Iraqi Foreign in a press release.

During the meeting, both sides touched upon ways of settling unresolved issues with the State of Kuwait and the necessity of returning to the negotiating table, it said.

The Iraqi minister added that the recent meetings of both Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations during the UN General Assembly in New York had underlined the significance of dialogue as "the right way to resolve problems".

For her part, the US official vowed that Washington would utterly back the Iraqi government's endeavors to contain crises, according to the release. (end)

