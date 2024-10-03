Russia to start geological exploration for lithium, oil, gas in Mali
(MENAFN) Russia will begin geological exploration for lithium, oil, and gas deposits in Mali next month, a top official announced in Bamako on Wednesday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu that Mali's Economy and Finance Minister Alousseini Sanou confirmed the first group of Russian specialists will arrive in the country next month to begin the work, with a timetable for future stages already in place.
This development comes as Sanou and energy Minister Bintou Camara are on a one-week visit to Moscow to discuss investment opportunities.
The official added that cooperation with Russia will help Mali secure the resources needed to finance other key economic sectors.
Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which are members of the Alliance of Sahel States, have previously withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), following its threat of military intervention in Niger after a coup last year.
Since then, the three countries have strengthened their collaboration, focusing on counter-terrorism efforts and greater integration in areas such as single passports, communications, and diplomacy.
