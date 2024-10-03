(MENAFN) Four people were killed and 24 others in Ukrainian on Russia’s Belgorod Region on Wednesday, local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.



Kiev’s forces targeted around a dozen settlements with artillery and drones, according to Gladkov.



“Yesterday was a terrible day for the whole of Belgorod Region,” Gladkov wrote in a post on Telegram Thursday morning.



Throughout Wednesday, the governor provided updates on the strikes via his channel. In the afternoon, one person was killed and four others injured—including a teenager and a three-year-old child—in an attack on the village of Krapivnoe.



A few hours later, Ukrainian forces shelled a farm in the village of Yasnye Zori, resulting in one death and 13 injuries.



Later in the evening, a UAV targeted a car in Yasnye Zori, injuring the driver, who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.



Three trucks were also hit by drones while moving along roads in various parts of the region. One driver was killed, and two others were wounded.



On the same day, shelling and drone strikes caused damage to buildings and infrastructure in Varvarovka, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belyanka, Murom, Prilesye, and other settlements. Air defenses over the regional capital, Belgorod, successfully shot down incoming drones.



MENAFN03102024000045016755ID1108743447