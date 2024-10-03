Honda Racing India Riders set for the final showdown in the 2024 IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R in Chennai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3 October 2024: After months of intense racing and breath-taking battles on the track, the 2024 season of the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R races toward its conclusion this weekend at the Madras International Circuit (MIC, previously known as Madras Motor Race Track) in Chennai.



After an action-packed race in Round 4, the upcoming Round 5 promises to deliver high-octane drama as Honda Racing India’s emerging young racers prepare for one last showdown.



Building momentum from his dominant performance in Round 4, Mohsin Paramban has firmly established himself as a front-runner, clinching first place with unparalleled precision and speed. Mohsin’s strategic display of skill was closely followed by Prakash Kamat and Siddesh Sawant, who rounded out the podium, finishing at second and third positions, respectively.



The stage is set for a nail-biting finale as they gear up for their final charge towards victory this weekend. The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R will have the grid of 12 young guns riding on the Moto3 race machine platform – NSF250R including two female riders of Honda Racing India - Jagathishree Kumaresan and Rakshitha S Dave.



The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup is a prestigious platform designed to develop and nurture the next generation of riders for both national and international championships. It serves as a stepping-stone for young riders aspiring to reach higher levels of racing. The championship features Honda NSF250R motorcycles, purpose-built for Moto3 racing, providing a competitive platform. With its lightweight chassis, powerful engine, and aerodynamic bodywork, the NSF250R offers optimal performance on the track. The primary objective of the championship is to identify and nurture talented riders, providing them with professional training. By offering a well-defined pathway, the IDEMITSU Honda Indian Talent Cup NSF250R paves the way for Indian riders to enter the realm of professional motorcycle racing.

The 2024 season has five rounds which began with the season opener at the Madras International Circuit (Chennai) from 14-16 June 2024. The final and the fifth round is scheduled for the upcoming weekend from 5-6 October 2024 at the same venue.



