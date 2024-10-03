Laos to boost cooperation to improve economic governance in public, private sectors

(MENAFN) Laos' Ministry of Industry and Commerce, alongside development partners, is set to enhance cooperation in order to improve economic governance within both the public and private sectors. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards fostering better management and facilitation in areas critical to the country's economic growth.



A key meeting was held in Vientiane, centered on the "Strengthening Provincial Economic Governance, Building on Provincial Facilitation in Investment and Trade Initiative" project. This project aims to address crucial areas of governance and development by engaging various stakeholders from both the government and private enterprises, according to a report released by the ministry on Thursday.



The project focuses on three primary activities. First, it involves conducting a comprehensive survey of businesses from both public and private sectors, aimed at gathering valuable insights into their operational challenges and economic conditions. Second, the project will involve drafting a detailed report based on the survey results, which will later be translated into actionable insights to guide policy and governance improvements.



Lastly, efforts will be made to strengthen the capacity of staff and local organizations, particularly those involved in facilitating trade and investment. This capacity-building effort is expected to better equip local authorities to handle economic governance challenges, promoting a more favorable environment for investment and trade in the country.

