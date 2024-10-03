عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foundation Stones Were Laid For The Fifth And Sixth Residential Complexes In Zangilan City

Foundation Stones Were Laid For The Fifth And Sixth Residential Complexes In Zangilan City


10/3/2024 8:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the fifth and sixth residential complexes in the city of Zangilan, Azernews reports.

MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108743218


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search