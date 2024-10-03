Türkiye, Finland work towards bilateral trade target of USD5 billion

(MENAFN) Türkiye and Finland are working towards achieving a bilateral trade target of USD5 billion "as soon as possible," having already reached USD2.9 billion this year, according to Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in an interview with Anadolu. Valtonen emphasized that the friendship between the two countries spans nearly a century, highlighting their status as allies and close trade partners. Despite their geographical distance, she noted the shared values and interests that bind the nations together, including Finland's support for Türkiye's aspirations to join the European Union.



Valtonen stressed the importance of enhancing trade conditions and reforming the Customs Union, indicating that there are numerous opportunities for collaboration, particularly through innovation and trade. She pointed out that both countries possess exceptional companies that can contribute significantly to this goal. Moreover, she mentioned the necessity of future investments, which she believes hold considerable potential for both Türkiye and Finland.



The Finnish Foreign Minister acknowledged the challenges that Türkiye must navigate in its quest for EU membership, indicating that there is a pathway involving necessary reforms that must be pursued. Finland has been actively promoting these reforms, emphasizing their significance in the context of Türkiye's EU aspirations.



In light of the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, Valtonen underscored the importance of adopting a geostrategic perspective. She expressed that now is the opportune moment to recognize Türkiye as a critically important partner, with the hope that it will one day become a member of the European Union.

