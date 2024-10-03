Russia’s new passenger car sales surge to 150,900 units

(MENAFN) In September, Russia’s new passenger car sales surged to 150,900 units, reflecting a 37 percent increase compared to the same month last year, according to data from the analytical agency Autostat. This marks the highest monthly sales figure in nearly 3.5 years, with the last peak occurring in April 2021 when 171,500 cars were sold. The strong performance indicates a significant rebound in the Russian automotive market despite various challenges in recent years.



A major portion of the car sales in September was driven by just five brands, which collectively accounted for more than 65 percent of the total sales. Lada, a domestic favorite, maintained its market-leading position. Meanwhile, Chinese automakers Haval, Chery, Geely, and Changan also made a considerable impact, with each brand selling more than 10,000 units. The growing presence of Chinese manufacturers underscores the changing dynamics in the Russian car market.



From January to September, the cumulative number of new cars sold in Russia reached 1,154,800 units, marking a 61 percent year-on-year rise. This impressive growth demonstrates a strong recovery in demand for automobiles across the country, as well as the adaptability of the Russian market in securing alternative suppliers and maintaining a steady flow of vehicles to consumers.



The significant uptick in car sales is a positive sign for the Russian economy, particularly in light of global supply chain disruptions and shifting geopolitical circumstances. As car sales continue to rise, it is clear that both domestic and international manufacturers are finding ways to meet consumer demand, driving momentum in one of Russia’s key industries.

MENAFN03102024000045015839ID1108743153