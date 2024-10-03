Geotextile Tubes Global Market Report 2024 - Wider Application Of Geotextile Tubes In Marine & Wastewater Treatment Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geotextile Tubes - A Global market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Geotextile Tubes is estimated at US$4.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach in excess of US$8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.5% between 2024 and 2030.
The demand for Geotextile Tubes over the analysis period are being driven by various factors, the major ones of which include growing awareness regarding the significance of geotextile tubes in preventing coastal soil erosion, greater demand in emerging economies, wider application of geotextile tubes in marine & wastewater treatment applications and government legislations aimed at ecological conservation.
Geotextile Tubes Regional Market Analysis
North America forms the largest global market for Geotextile Tubes, the chief reasons for which include stringent government regulations aimed at reducing land and soil erosion in the region, which has the second-longest coastline in the world at 60,000 km after Asia-Pacific. Other areas where these products are used, such as water & wastewater treatment, construction, agriculture and environmental engineering would also contribute to overall demand in the region. As regards growth, though, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest on a worldwide basis. The region is home some major countries that have quite large coastlines, including China with 14,500 km, India with 7,516.6 km, Japan with 29,751 km and South Korea with 2,413 km. Japan, in particular, is quite susceptible to natural disasters, such as floods and tsunamis. In this context, Geotextile Tubes are deployed in coastal areas for maintaining the volume of water and helping in coastal management during times of disaster.
South Korea is another country that is widely adopting Geotextile Tubes in place of traditional sand-based control structures, an example of which is the polder dike in Saemangeum. China has also taken to adopting Geotextile Tubes in a large way. The country's extensive coastline with unique demands require Geotextile Tubes customized for specific areas, a factor to which manufacturers have responded positively by offering made-to-order solutions.
Furthermore, there is a greater demand for locally made products aimed at promoting indigenous industry in China, because of which home-based producers are benefitting. The market for Geotextile Tubes in these three major countries would likely maintain growth rates in excess of 10% over the analysis period.
Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by Type
Nonwoven and Woven are the two types of Geotextile Tubes that are utilized, among which the global demand for Woven Geotextile Tubes is larger. These tubes are superior in mechanical strength and structural stability and find wide application in preventing coastal erosion by dissipating erosional forces. The fabrication of Woven Geotextile Tubes involves weaving synthetic and natural fibers together to yield a fabric having exceptional mechanical strength and a porous structure. Owing to these properties, Woven Geotextile Tubes are also employed in road construction, soil stabilization and wastewater treatment applications.
In contrast, Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes are made by bonding fibers via chemical means, heat and needle punching. This enables in achieving good porosity to allow their use as filters or separation membranes. This type of Geotextile Tube is expected to maintain a faster growth over the analysis period.
Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by End-Use Industry
The major end-use industries being served by Geotextile Tubes include Agricultural Engineering, Aquaculture, Construction, Environmental Engineering, Marine & Hydraulics, Pulp & Paper Mills and Water & Wastewater Treatment. The Marine & Hydraulics sector leads the global market for Geotextile Tubes in terms of size, as well as growth, since protecting coastal areas and rejuvenating beach areas are vital concerns that can be addressed by using these innovative products.
Advances in manufacturing technology, such as using recycled and natural fibers along with additives that enhance UV resistance and decrease the risk of fouling will also provide the market for Geotextile Tubes with good momentum. The processes of treating sludge and dewatering using Geotextile Tubes discharge copious amounts of water that can be used by the hydraulics sector for applications, such as generating electricity. Other fast growing areas for Geotextile Tubes include Construction and Environmental Engineering.
Geotextile Tubes Market Report Scope
This global report on Geotextile Tubes analyzes the market based on type and end-use industry. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.
Key Metrics
Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 25+
Geotextile Tubes Market by Type
Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes
Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry
Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 229
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.7 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.5%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. Introduction
Product Outline Geotextile Tubes Defined Geotextile Tubes Market by Type Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type
Geotextile Tubes Type Market Overview by Global Region Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry
Geotextile Tubes End-Use Industry Market Overview by Global Region Agricultural Engineering Aquaculture Construction Environmental Engineering Marine & Hydraulics Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region
6. North America
North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type North American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry Country-wise Analysis of North American Geotextile Tubes Market
The United States Canada Mexico
7. Europe
European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type European Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry Country-wise Analysis of European Geotextile Tubes Market
France Germany Italy Russia Spain The United Kingdom Rest of Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market
China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific
9. South America
South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Geographic Region South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type South American Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Geotextile Tubes Market
Argentina Brazil Rest of South America
10. Middle East & Africa
Middle East & Africa Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by Type Middle East & Africa Geotextile Tubes Market Overview by End-Use Industry
