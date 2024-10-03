Geotextile Tubes Global Market Report 2024 - Wider Application Of Geotextile Tubes In Marine & Wastewater Treatment Applications



Geotextile Tubes Regional Market Analysis

North America forms the largest global market for Geotextile Tubes, the chief reasons for which include stringent government regulations aimed at reducing land and soil erosion in the region, which has the second-longest coastline in the world at 60,000 km after Asia-Pacific. Other areas where these products are used, such as water & wastewater treatment, construction, agriculture and environmental engineering would also contribute to overall demand in the region. As regards growth, though, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest on a worldwide basis. The region is home some major countries that have quite large coastlines, including China with 14,500 km, India with 7,516.6 km, Japan with 29,751 km and South Korea with 2,413 km. Japan, in particular, is quite susceptible to natural disasters, such as floods and tsunamis. In this context, Geotextile Tubes are deployed in coastal areas for maintaining the volume of water and helping in coastal management during times of disaster.

South Korea is another country that is widely adopting Geotextile Tubes in place of traditional sand-based control structures, an example of which is the polder dike in Saemangeum. China has also taken to adopting Geotextile Tubes in a large way. The country's extensive coastline with unique demands require Geotextile Tubes customized for specific areas, a factor to which manufacturers have responded positively by offering made-to-order solutions.

Furthermore, there is a greater demand for locally made products aimed at promoting indigenous industry in China, because of which home-based producers are benefitting. The market for Geotextile Tubes in these three major countries would likely maintain growth rates in excess of 10% over the analysis period.

Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by Type

Nonwoven and Woven are the two types of Geotextile Tubes that are utilized, among which the global demand for Woven Geotextile Tubes is larger. These tubes are superior in mechanical strength and structural stability and find wide application in preventing coastal erosion by dissipating erosional forces. The fabrication of Woven Geotextile Tubes involves weaving synthetic and natural fibers together to yield a fabric having exceptional mechanical strength and a porous structure. Owing to these properties, Woven Geotextile Tubes are also employed in road construction, soil stabilization and wastewater treatment applications.

In contrast, Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes are made by bonding fibers via chemical means, heat and needle punching. This enables in achieving good porosity to allow their use as filters or separation membranes. This type of Geotextile Tube is expected to maintain a faster growth over the analysis period.

Geotextile Tubes Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

The major end-use industries being served by Geotextile Tubes include Agricultural Engineering, Aquaculture, Construction, Environmental Engineering, Marine & Hydraulics, Pulp & Paper Mills and Water & Wastewater Treatment. The Marine & Hydraulics sector leads the global market for Geotextile Tubes in terms of size, as well as growth, since protecting coastal areas and rejuvenating beach areas are vital concerns that can be addressed by using these innovative products.

Advances in manufacturing technology, such as using recycled and natural fibers along with additives that enhance UV resistance and decrease the risk of fouling will also provide the market for Geotextile Tubes with good momentum. The processes of treating sludge and dewatering using Geotextile Tubes discharge copious amounts of water that can be used by the hydraulics sector for applications, such as generating electricity. Other fast growing areas for Geotextile Tubes include Construction and Environmental Engineering.

Geotextile Tubes Market Report Scope

This global report on Geotextile Tubes analyzes the market based on type and end-use industry. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

Key Metrics



Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 25+

Geotextile Tubes Market by Type



Nonwoven Geotextile Tubes Woven Geotextile Tubes

Geotextile Tubes Market by End-Use Industry



Agricultural Engineering

Aquaculture

Construction

Environmental Engineering

Marine & Hydraulics

Pulp & Paper Mills Water & Wastewater Treatment

Key Attributes:

