President Ilham Aliyev Attended Foundation-Laying Ceremony For Prestij-Kimya LLC's Plant In Jabrayil District
Date
10/3/2024 7:09:49 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the ground-breaking ceremony
for the Prestij-Kimya LLC's plant in the Araz Valley Economic Zone
industrial park in the Jabrayil district, Azernews
reports.
MENAFN03102024000195011045ID1108742983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.