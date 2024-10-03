Kuwait Amir's Rep. Lashes Out At World Inaction On Gaza Genocide

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA -- the Amir's representative stressed that failure to bring Israel, which is an occupying forces, to accountability has emboldened it to commit more crimes and expand its aggression, a thing which "we have already warned of and its consequences on the region's countries".

He cited the heinous aggression on Lebanon, where Israeli occupying forces have killed hundreds of people and thousands in a blatant breach of all international norms and laws,' as clear-cut and unequivocal paradigm in this regard.

His Highness Sabah Khaled reiterated the vehement condemnation and denunciation of such crimes, while standing side by side with the Lebanese people against anything that could undermine their country's sovereignty and stability.

In this context, he called on the Asian continent to come up with a decisive and open stance defending justice, human conscience, the right of the peoples of Palestine and the region to freedom, dignity and peace.

Regarding the third summit of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), His Highness the Amir's representative said: "Our summit, held today under the theme: 'Sports Diplomacy', is considered a significant tool in public diplomacy and some sort of soft power that is able to bring together all peoples, communities and culture."

He underlined that sports is a crucial way of attaining peace and development, and contributing to inculcating and disseminating the values of cooperation, tolerance, solidarity and people-to-people peaceful coexistence.

He cited Qatar's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a significant model of the concept, purposes and noble goals of sports diplomacy thanks to its eye-catching success in brining together peoples, cultures and languages all over the world, as well as in promoting Gulf, Arabic and Islamic culture.

Looking forward to Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, he hoped that major regional and international sports gatherings hosted by Asian countries would lead to manifesting the continent's rich cultural diversity to the entire world.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir's Representative emphasized that it is necessary for all Asian countries to work together in an effective and decisive manner in order to address today's enormous security, political, economic, social and climate challenges and risks, chiefly including diseases, abject poverty, illiteracy and unemployment.

However, he said the continent abounds in stupendous human and financial potential and resources that mark a solid ground for the continent's countries to defeat various challenges and fulfill their peoples' expectations and hopes.

In this context, he called on Asian countries to capitalize on their geographical, human and economic potential to achieve the ACD's six goals of connectivity, science technology and innovation, education and human development, food, water and energy security, culture and tourism and sustainable resources development.

Sheikh Sabah Khaled boasted that the State of Kuwait, since having joined the ACD, has committed itself to working with the member states to upgrade dialogue to broader horizons by hosting the first summit in 2012, as well as the headquarters of the forum's general secretariat only out of eagerness to promote pan-Asian cooperation.

He concluded by restating Kuwait's commitment to the principles and goals of the gathering, while calling for holding serious and intensive discussions purposed to turn the forum into a regional organization that could address swift challenges and crises the Asian continent is facing. (end)

