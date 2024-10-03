Usetech Will Present Oil & Gas Solutions For The Middle East Market At GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unique solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision reduce consumption by up to 5% per day.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Usetech , a global company developing solutions for the industrial, oil and gas, and industries, will showcase projects based on AI and mathematical modeling at GITEX .

The company's new solutions provide high accuracy, create an operational plan for energy consumption and enhance data visualization for decision-making.

The resource consumption model, developed by Usetech's team of highly qualified specialists, allows building an operational energy consumption plan depending on the requirements for the quality and quantity of product output, as well as recognizing the operating mode of the oil cracking unit. The system allows reducing fuel consumption by up to 5% per day and improve the quality of product output.

The next solution, developed with a focus on the Middle East market, is a hydrocarbon search using vector analysis methods. It generates a map of parameter anomalies corresponding to projections of field contours onto the surface. In addition, the method separates the anomalies into gas and oil anomalies. The project also migrates measured data to define multilayered reservoirs, resulting in a 3D model of the hydrocarbon reservoir that allows for reserve estimation. The solution can detect hydrocarbon variations at a depth of 7 km with a direct prediction accuracy of more than 85%.

An integrated approach to ore deposit prospecting, also developed by Usetech specialists, helps to automatically generate 3D relief maps with an accuracy of 0.03-0.05 m, using the results of aeromagnetic surveys.

Usetech understands the importance of AI investment for businesses in the Middle East. The UAE's Artificial Intelligence Strategy confirms this by highlighting the country's potential and key sectors for AI adoption by 2031. That's why we look forward to seeing you at booth H26-C10 at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 14-18 to learn more about our solutions, show demos, and schedule a consultation for your business.

“We don't shy away from our know-how, we're not afraid of competition, and we're ready to share our proven cases. We are constantly involved in interesting projects on the edge of the fantastic. Fantastic because just a few years ago it would have seemed impossible to meet these business requirements. It is impossible to predict behavioral scenarios and so on, but we are already solving global problems on a global scale,” says Ilya Smirnov, Head of AI / ML Department at Usetech.

About Usetech:

Usetech is a global corporation for the Manufacturing, Agricultural and Oil & Gas industries with unique expertise in AI and Data Science. The company has implemented more than 80 turnkey cases across an innovative technology stack and has deep expertise in Data Warehouse (DWH), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Business intelligence (BI), Predictive analytics, Digital Twins, Data Lake, IoT.

Over 18 years in the market allows Usetech to create unique solutions with a personalized approach to each client.

The company's years of experience and expertise have been validated by many industry resource awards:

2024 UAE Business Awards (Winner) by MEA Markets

The Winner of Middle East Technology Excellence Awards 2024 (Analytics - Human Resources Consulting)

Best 15 AI Companies in Dubai by GoodFirms

Top 4 Big Data Analytics Companies in the UAE by TopDevelopers

Invest in your future with Usetech's AI solutions!



Contacts:

Email: ...

General Phone: +971 5 624 373 47

Sales Team Phone: +48 571 349 433 (Yuliya Vasilko, Sales Lead)

For Press: ... (Julia Voloshchenko, PR Manager)

Julia Voloshchenko

Usetech

+971 562437347

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.