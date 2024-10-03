Furore As Two Minor Girls Sexually Assaulted By Pune School Van Driver

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 3 (IANS) In a shocker, a school van driver allegedly sexually assaulted two six-year-old girls of a prominent primary school in Maharashtra's Pune city and was arrested by the police, officials said here on Thursday, even as a furore erupted over the issue.

The accused, identified as Sanjay J. Reddy, 45, was allegedly indulging in the acts for the past four days while driving the two minor girls to and from school.

Soon after the complaint was received, the Wanawadi swooped down on Reddy, a resident of Hadapsar on the outskirts of the city, and arrested him for the alleged dual crimes under POCSO and other laws.

Irate locals and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists, on learning of the incident, surrounded the private school van belonging to Jeevan Jyoti Travels and shattered its windows, windscreens and damaged the body.

Taking strong cognizance of the matter, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur that as per preliminary police investigations, some local politicians reportedly helped the suspect to flee, but he has been caught by the police.

“We are not concerned about this... an accused is an accused. Strict action will be taken against him and also against those who helped him escape,” said Fadnavis sternly.

Fadnavis said that the driver had touched one girl inappropriately and after her parents lodged a complaint, it emerged that he had committed a similar assault on another girl.

The police have booked him under POCSO and other charges and the school management officials have also been summoned for the probe, said the Deputy CM.

As per the victim's parents, around four days ago (September 30), she came home very upset and complained that the 'driver uncle' was misbehaving with her and another friend of hers for the last few days.

The accused Reddy used to make the two little girls sit next to him and while driving he indulged in his objectionable acts of 'sexually touching' them.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson, Rupali Chakankar said that she spoke with the Senior Police Inspector of the Wanawadi Police Station Sanjay Patange on the issue and demanded strong action.

“The girls have been sent for a medical examination and also to the Child Welfare Committee. The accused has been nabbed. The MSCW has directed the Pune Police to probe the matter thoroughly and take action against the accused,” said Chakankar.

Pune Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Sushma Andhare and other leaders of various political parties slammed the ruling Mahayuti government for the collapse of law-and-order in the state and how women as well as minor girls were not feeling safe, after the Badlapur (Thane) case of two nursery girls being subjected to sexual assault by a contract sweeper in mid-August.

Fadnavis said that trustees and managements of all schools have been asked to pay more attention to the drivers and the school transport systems, conduct a proper background check on the antecedents of the drivers, sweepers, cleaners or such staff and maintain their proper records.