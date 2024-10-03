Bybit Brings Crypto-Native Investors Closer To Traditional Markets By Trading Global Indices With USDT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, has further enhanced its MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with the introduction of trading . This new feature allows Bybit users access to global markets, including key benchmarks in Hong Kong and China.



Bybit MT5 allows investors to use USDT directly to trade traditional assets, such as commodities, and now major indices, in the format of CFDs. This innovation opens doors for native traders to build a much more diversified portfolio and deploy sophisticated cross-asset trading strategies. Most importantly, it enables Bybit users to achieve their trading goals in a crypto-native way.

The newly added feature enables Bybit MT5 users to access major global indices, including China A50 Index Cash CFD (USD), Hang Seng Index Cash CFD (HKD), Dow Jones Index Cash CFD (USD), NAS100 Cash, Nikkei Index Cash CFD (JPY), among others.

“We are excited to bring even more diversity in investment options on Bybit. Bybit MT5 offers a top-tier trading platform integrating crypto with traditional assets,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit.“The latest addition to the platform empowers our users with unprecedented access to cross-asset trading via over a dozen indices, and shows our commitment to continued innovation to support our traders' evolving needs,” she said.

MT5 offers advanced analytics tools and technical solutions to meet the needs of even the most demanding traders. Trusted for its real-time market data, clear interface, and highly customizable capabilities including allowing users to create automated trading algorithms, MT5 is a powerful platform for traders all over the world. Unique to Bybit MT5, users can access 17 global indices, over 100 popular trading pairs, industry-leading liquidity, low fees, and choose to use powerful leverages all in one stop.

For detailed margin adjustments and specifications for each pair on Bybit MT5, please visit here .

