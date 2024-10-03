Beam Global Introduces The New Beambike™ Solar-Powered Electric Bike Charging Product

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BeamBikeTM charges up to 12 ebikes on an off-grid, transportable charging that is deployed in minutes

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM ), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of and security, introduced the new BeamBike TM ebike charging product that is rapidly deployed, solar-powered and can charge up to 12 ebikes at a time. The dedicated ebike charging station provides a vital solution for ebike owners who want a secure location to park, lock and charge their ride, without the risks of charging indoors.



Each BeamBikeTM solar-powered charging system generates and stores its own clean electricity which is accessed through twelve integrated, weatherized 120 V outlets which will support any ebike charger. The BeamBikeTM charger's onboard battery storage provides ebike charging and vital 120 V outlets where there is no easily accessible utility connection and during grid outages making it an emergency preparedness and energy resiliency asset as well. The rapidly deployed outdoor ebike charging product will enable cities, campuses, corporations and any other location where users need to charge electric bikes, to provide charging opportunities which do not put buildings or people at risk from battery fires.

“eBike adoption continues to grow in every major market. Asia, the Americas and Europe have seen steady growth across consumer, business and government applications,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global.“Repeated requests from some of our best customers, and the rare but high-profile tragedies of indoor fires caused by ebikes, inspired us to develop an outdoor ebike charging solution that can be deployed quickly, relocated when needed and operated independently of the grid. A BeamBike charging system can go just about anywhere an ebike can go and it's based upon our tried and tested EV ARC platform so customers rest assured of its quality and efficacy. We have fourteen years of operational experience with the EV ARC product platform. Creating the BeamBike product from EV ARC is part of our strategy to create valuable solutions for larger and broader customer audiences.”

Ideal for transit centers, parks, shopping malls, campuses, bike rental providers, the workplace, civic centers, mixed use communities, last mile delivery, and public access complexes such as event centers, stadiums and amusement parks, BeamBikeTM charging stations make safe, cost-effective ebike charging accessible to the public.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global electric bike market is projected to grow from US$ 50.1 billion in 2024 to US$ 148.7 billion by 2032, a CAGR of a very healthy 14.6%. The robust adoption curve is driven by advances in ebike technology, the popularity of recreational bicycling and the rising societal preference for ebikes as a cost-efficient and environmentally sound means of transportation.

Beam Global's EV ARCTM system provides the platform for BeamBikeTM enabling the company to bring this new and innovative product to market quickly and efficiently, leveraging existing engineering successes and our broad patent portfolio.

For more information on the sustainable BeamBikeTM charging station contact the Beam Team at ... .

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“plan,”“intend,”“seek,”“goal,”“will,”“should,”“may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

...



Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.