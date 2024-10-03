Georgian President returns contentious bill aimed at curbing LGBTQ+ rights

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has returned a contentious bill aimed at curbing LGBTQ+ rights to the country’s parliament without adding her signature. This action has generated widespread attention, as the bill had received parliamentary approval last month. Local outlets, including the state broadcaster 1TV, reported on Wednesday that Zourabichvili neither formally vetoed the legislation nor signed it into law, effectively sending it back to parliament for further consideration.



The bill, titled the "Protection of Family Values and Minors," was passed by Georgian lawmakers in September during its third and final reading, garnering overwhelming support with 84 votes in favor and none against. If enacted, the legislation would provide a legal framework for banning various LGBTQ+ rights, including public gatherings, same-sex marriage, and gender reassignment surgery. Furthermore, it would prohibit the public display of LGBTQ+ flags and impose media censorship related to LGBTQ+ issues.



The context surrounding the bill's passage is crucial. A significant portion of the opposition boycotted the parliamentary session that approved the bill, a protest linked to their discontent over another piece of legislation, the controversial "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law. This prior law has drawn criticism from both the United States and various European nations, further heightening the political climate in Georgia.



As the country approaches parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, the ruling Georgian Dream party is seeking a fourth consecutive term. The introduction and subsequent passage of this LGBTQ+ rights bill have stirred debate and polarized opinions among the electorate, potentially impacting the political landscape ahead of the upcoming elections.



Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili now has the legal authority to sign the bill into law, raising concerns among human rights advocates and members of the LGBTQ+ community. The return of the bill by the president without a signature reflects the complex and often contentious nature of Georgian politics, particularly concerning issues of rights and representation for marginalized communities.



As discussions continue, the fate of this legislation will likely play a significant role in shaping public discourse and influencing voter sentiment in the lead-up to the elections.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742846