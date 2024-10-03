EU top officials voice strong condemnation, called for immediate cease-fire between Iran, Israel

(MENAFN) In the wake of Tuesday’s Iranian missile attack on Israel, which involved the launch of nearly 200 missiles, top officials from the European Union (EU) and several member states have voiced strong condemnation and called for an immediate cease-fire in the region. The escalating violence has raised alarms about the potential for a broader conflict that could destabilize the Middle East.



Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, took to social platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the urgency of the situation, stating, “The dangerous cycle of and retaliation risks spiraling out of control. An immediate cease-fire across the region is needed.” His remarks underscore the European Union's commitment to preventing further escalation.



European Union Council President Charles Michel echoed Borrell’s sentiments, emphasizing the threat that the missile strikes pose to regional security. He stated, “The deadly escalatory spiral in the Middle East must stop now. A regional war is in no one’s interest,” reinforcing the collective stance against the violence.



Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, also condemned the missile attacks “in the strongest terms,” joining her colleagues in a unified response.



French President Emmanuel Macron added his voice to the chorus of condemnation, labeling Iran’s actions as “the strongest possible terms.” He described the missile strikes as an unacceptable escalation and emphasized that such actions indicate Iran’s lack of interest in pursuing peace and stability in the region.



Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rokke Rasmussen further criticized the attacks, calling for all parties involved to exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation. His message reflects a broader concern among European leaders about the potential consequences of unchecked aggression.



Sweden, in solidarity, re-shared Borrell’s statement on X, aligning with the European Union’s position. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also condemned the missile attacks “in the strongest possible terms,” highlighting the widespread condemnation across Europe.



The unified response from European Union officials and member states underscores a growing recognition of the need for immediate diplomatic efforts to halt the violence and restore stability in the region. As tensions continue to rise, the calls for a cease-fire become increasingly critical in preventing a broader conflict that could have far-reaching implications.

MENAFN03102024000045015687ID1108742842