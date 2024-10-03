President Ilham Aliyev Laid Foundation Stone For Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Complex In Jabrayil
Date
10/3/2024 6:12:35 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the
foundation stone for the non-alcoholic beverage production complex
owned by“Azersun Holding” LLC in the city of Jabrayil,
Azernews reports.
