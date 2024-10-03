PACE officially declares Assange "political prisoner"

(MENAFN) In a significant move, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) officially declared WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange a "political prisoner" during a session held on Wednesday. The resolution, which garnered substantial support, was passed with 88 votes in favor, 13 against, and 20 abstentions, drawing attention to Assange’s prolonged detention and the punitive measures he has encountered.



The motion underscored the essential role of a free press in the functioning of societies, and it welcomed the notion of Assange’s release, acknowledging his contributions to exposing information related to potential human rights violations and war crimes. PACE criticized UK authorities for their failure to safeguard Assange's freedom of expression and urged the United States to reform its espionage laws, which have resulted in severe legal repercussions for the journalist and publisher.



The assembly called for a thorough and impartial investigation by the U.S. into the allegations brought to light by WikiLeaks, particularly concerning human rights abuses. Under the charges filed against Assange under U.S. espionage law, he faces the possibility of life imprisonment—a prospect that PACE deemed "disproportionate" considering that his actions primarily involve gathering and disseminating information.



In its resolution, PACE reaffirmed that the charges against Assange meet the criteria outlined in its Resolution 1900, which defines the characteristics of a "political prisoner," thus justifying his classification in this regard.



During the session, Irish parliamentarian Paul Gavan delivered a compelling address, calling the decision one of PACE's "best moments." He contrasted this with what he described as the assembly’s inadequacies in addressing other pressing global human rights issues. Gavan also praised Assange’s prior address to PACE’s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, voicing strong support for ongoing efforts to secure his freedom.

