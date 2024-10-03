LG PRESENTS GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL “BOOM BOOM POW FESTA” POWERED BY LG XBOOM

(MENAFN- LG-One Gulf) DUBAI, October 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is launching a new marketing campaign showcasing the powerful audio performance and dynamic style of its LG XBOOM speakers. The campaign is ignited with Boom Boom Pow Festa, a unique music festival dedicated to the iconic Black Eyed Peas’ song “Boom Boom Pow.” Released in 2009, this legendary party anthem topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 music chart for 12 consecutive weeks. During this exciting and vibrant event, the all-time favorite party song will be reinterpreted by talented street performers from around the world and performed through LG’s powerful XBOOM party speakers.



Considered something of a modern classic, “Boom Boom Pow” has become a go-to party track globally, its infectious energy and booming bass inspiring revelers of all ages to get to their feet and dance. Street performers in nine different countries will take to the stage to offer their own unique takes on the song, supported by the exceptional sound of LG XBOOM. In addition to talented street performers, Boom Boom Pow Festa will feature rising stars of the global music scene, such as Brazil’s Delacruz, who is set to perform at the iconic Escadaria Selarón in Rio de Janeiro.



Powered by LG XBOOM party speakers, these exciting performances will be streamed live on the LG Global YouTube channel on October 6 at 01:00 KST as part of a forty-five-minute virtual concert. Videos of the individual performances and behind-the-scenes films showcasing the artists’ creative exploration of LG XBOOM’s dynamic power and energetic audio quality will also be available on the same channel.



LG’s XBOOM engaging campaign is set to expand to TikTok with the fun-filled “Boom Boom Pow” dance challenge. Participants can join popular creators to show off their best moves and are encouraged to bring the same explosive energy that XBOOM-brand speakers are known for.



Different LG XBOOM speakers will be featured throughout the campaign, each model offering a range of unique benefits along with the brand’s signature power and atmosphere-enhancing features. The LG XBOOM XL9T is a robust tower speaker that amps up the fun with dual 8-inch woofers. Its Pixel LED Lighting feature displays colorful patterns, visual EQ effects, characters or customized text and graphics on the speaker’s LED panel, while Multi Color Ring Lighting creates synchronized lightshows with rotating and flashing effects. Customizable Lighting allows for personalized colors, patterns, animations and messages through the XBOOM app.



Backed by MIL-SPEC and IP67 ratings, the LG XBOOM Go XG8T and XG2T combine a rugged, durable and compact design with over 10 hours of playback for the most reliable performance wherever you are.



“We aim to inspire hope for a better life and future with our optimistic ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy, which closely aligns with the positive energy of music and is the driving force behind our Boom Boom Pow Festa and XBOOM campaign,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio business. “Through a variety of engaging marketing activities, we will continue to highlight the powerful sound of LG XBOOM and raise the profile of our unique speaker brand in the global market.”







