Permanent Representatives Of Arab League Hold Emergency Meeting On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The emergency meeting of the permanent representatives of the Arab League Council began their meeting, Thursday, chaired by Yemen to discuss solidarity with Lebanon and address the serious repercussions of the Israeli occupation's attack.

This meeting came at the request of Iraq to hold an urgent session at the level of permanent representatives of the Council to discuss the Israeli occupation's military escalation against Lebanon and the resulting humanitarian consequences.

The meeting would address ways to help displaced and refuges, deliver urgent medical and food aid to those affected, as well as calling the international community to stand with Lebanese people, also collaborate with international organizations to ensure the immediate delivery of aid.

The Kuwaiti delegation is headed by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi (end)

